Adolph “Ed” Baer never intended to return to the small town of Griedel, Germany, after leaving his home in the middle of the night in 1939 when he was 9 years old. The Baer family fled Germany shortly after Kristallnacht and trying to remain anonymous, traveled to larger towns in Germany, through France and eventually to the United States.
In 1977, when Ed’s son, Michael, was 11 years old and his daughters were 13 and 15, Ed thought it was time to return to Germany to share his family’s history with his children.
Michael remembers the trip vividly.
“During that visit, we went back to the house where my father was born and we were welcomed inside. I remember walking up the steps and seeing the closet where my grandfather had hidden the Torah during Kristallnacht,” said Michael. “We had a yad that was in the family that is the only surviving artifact from the synagogue — it had fallen off the Torah in the closet in that house.”
Michael went on to share that he, his sisters, his three children and several cousins had all used the yad during their b’nai mitzvah and his wife, Gail, uses it every year when she chants the Torah during Rosh Hashanah. The couple are members of Congregation Beth Israel in Scottsdale.
Ed didn’t have a desire to see many people during that visit. His memories of Griedel were of Nazi thugs beating him up, throwing stones and knocking his mother unconscious and a mob marching his father off during Kristallnacht.
He had a friend, a schoolmate named Erik Wetz, who would act as a scout when the Nazi boys were waiting for him to walk the three blocks home from school. Erik would guide Ed through people’s yards, hidden pathways and over walls so he could make it safely home.
During the visit in 1977, Ed and Erik rekindled their friendship and began corresponding.
In the 1990s, Ed’s first cousin, Rolf, who had survived the war in Switzerland and lived in France, returned with Ed to the village for the dedication of a plaque on the firehouse which now stood in the place where the synagogue had been burned. They paid for tombstones of their grandparents to be refurbished after residual damage from the war and more recent vandalism. Immediately afterwards, antisemitic locals knocked the stones over, yet again, and the politicians in town blamed a “storm.”
Michael’s mother, Hannah, was from Nümbrecht, Germany about 80 miles away from Griedel. Leo, Hannah’s uncle, had been a Ritchie Boy during the war (an elite position held by German-speaking immigrants who interrogated Nazi prisoners on the front lines in Europe), liberated his hometown from the Nazis and became active in preserving the local Jewish history upon his return to Nümbrecht. Years later, he also supported a foundation that enabled a youth exchange program between Germany and Israel.
In 2015, the town of Nümbrecht honored Leo by naming a street after him. The family returned to Germany for the ceremony and that is when Michael met Klaus Jürgen Wetz, Erik’s son.
At the time, Wetz was a history teacher in the nearby town of Butzbach (Griedel is a borough of Butzbach). Since there was no longer a Jewish community in Griedel, Ed had given money to Wetz over the years to maintain the cemetery and for Holocaust education in his classroom and the community.
In 2019, Wetz presented the idea to the Baer family that he would like to arrange for a street to be named for Ed in Griedel, just like Leo Baer had in Nümbrecht.
“When Klaus had started planning this, I was a little skeptical to be honest, because my dad hasn’t really been that engaged in life in Griedel and Butzbach,” said Michael. “I didn’t want to be used. I believed the town felt guilty and they wanted to say that they’ve reconciled, so I was a little skeptical about the whole thing.” He decided, if nothing else, to make it into a mini family reunion and invite as many of his cousins as possible.
The naming was planned for the summer of 2020, but when the pandemic hit the event was canceled. Then on Sept. 6, 2020, Ed died suddenly at the age of 90. But on Sept. 5, 2022, 16 members of the Baer family came from across the U.S. and Israel to convene in Griedel to see the unveiling of Ed’s street sign.
Michael, the president of Energy For Airlines and the Grand Canyon State Caucus, a pro-Israel PAC and Gail, the vice president of philanthropy and community engagement for the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix, were there with their three adult children: David, 29, Rachel, 27 and Amy, 25.
The last time they were in Griedel as a family was 2004, when Michael and Gail took their children on a trip to learn about their ancestors, similar to the trip Michael’s parents had taken him on 27 years earlier.
But this time, instead of doing a self-guided tour of Griedel, the Baers were treated like celebrities as the town’s mayor, Bürgermeister Merle, welcomed them.
The day of the event started with a meeting in the biggest room in the town hall. The mayor had arranged for translators so the family donned headsets as the mayor shared the history of the village.
“They opened themselves up to allow us to ask questions and we asked some pretty pointed questions like, ‘what were your parents doing during the war,’” said Michael. “We talked for an hour-and-a-half and the mayor was very frank and honest and we learned a lot.”
One of the things they learned was that room in the town hall was used as the prayer room for the Jewish community of Butzbach until a synagogue was built there in 1927. The Baers decided to frame a tallit that belonged to Ed and donate it to the town to be hung there with a plaque commemorating its use as a Jewish prayer room.
“Both areas where my parents were from have embraced their responsibility to learn from [the Holocaust], to educate so that the people can work to prevent something from happening again in the future,” said Michael. “We were very impressed, and I think they are more authentic than we are in the U.S. about how they teach it because it was their ancestors or grandparents. They understand how horrific it was and they also understand how it overwhelmed otherwise good people.”
“In some ways it felt like the teaching and the carrying forward of the memories of our family and many others is being done so well there,” added Gail. “They are being purposeful, intentional and strategic about how they are acknowledging it but also teaching it and making sure that the lessons are learned. It is history.”
Merle then took them on a guided tour of the town. “We were looking for certain sites, like my great-uncle’s store,” said Michael. “They were answering questions and researching the archives for information in real time. We felt like celebrities for the day.”
After lunch, the family went to the cemetery and to see Ed’s childhood home. The street-naming event was held that evening.
The family was amazed at the festivities the town had planned. There was a Klezmer band playing with the Israeli flag hanging in the background; Wetz presented photos the Baers had sent the Wetzs over the years; many people spoke including a representative from the government and a rabbi from a neighboring town.
“This event was all about my dad, it was surreal,” said Michael. “We lived in a small town, people knew him, but he never had an honor like this in the U.S. He was successful and he was generous. He had given a lot of money away to our synagogue and to different Jewish and non-Jewish organizations. [It’s incredible] to believe that the town he lived in for nine years, would be the place on earth that would remember him this way.”
Michael noted that one of the photos in Wetz’s presentation was of Ed at one of the pharmacies he owned and worked as a pharmacist. There was a sign in the corner of the photo that read, “Dr. Adolph Baer.”
When Michael first saw the street sign, it read, “Dr,-Adolph-Baer-Str.” He told Wetz, “He was a pharmacist, not a doctor, that’s not right.”
Wetz went on to explain that in Germany they call pharmacists “doctors.”
“This was a message to me because my dad loved being called “Doc” by his customers, he loved recognition and when I saw that picture, I thought my dad is sending that message to me right now to say, ‘Shut your mouth, I was a doctor!’” joked Michael.
After the other speakers were done, it was Michael’s turn. Because of the skepticism he had felt going into the event, he wanted to get some things off his chest.
“I had written a speech that I wanted to give with all of these negative things that I wanted to convey to these people to make sure that they knew,” he said. “I told Klaus Jürgen, ‘I want to show you what I’ve written.’ He went through [my speech] and said, ‘This is great and you can do it if you want, but I talk about this, this and this…,’ and everything that I had in my speech he had in his presentation — including all the hard stuff and more detail than I was aware.”
The skepticism that Michael felt going in had vanished by the end of his two days in Griedel.
“After going through this experience, I definitely want to go back,” he shared. “I want to go back and spend time and see these people again and learn more, but also introduce other people to what it is.”
“Having our kids and their cousins there was so meaningful — to see that they are both enriched by this experience but also humbled in feeling that sense of responsibility to ensure that these stories are carried forward,” said Gail. “When we took our kids in 2004, I thought that was a ‘one and done’ but you need to continue to build relationships with people. It’s not a transactional occurrence, it needs to be a relationship. That’s what I feel, that’s what changed for us and I believe that’s what’s changed for our kids.”
This experience caused Michael to reflect about hatred and what his family has done to overcome it. He also recognized that all the people living today are not the people of the Holocaust.
“In hating for just the sake of hatred, it’s really no different that antisemitism being passed on from generations; we have to get beyond that.” JN
