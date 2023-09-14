Bina Colman’s father was diagnosed with dementia in his late 50s and passed away a few years later. Before his passing, he moved into a memory care facility, where Colman visited him often, doing what she could to help. Meanwhile, she was also busy raising her young children and working full-time. She remembers it as a very stressful time.
“I was going through all this thinking, this is crazy! There have to be other solutions and other resources that are out there, but there aren’t,” she said.
Colman’s experience is common among the approximately 2.5 million members of the “sandwich generation,” people, mostly women, who are simultaneously caregivers for their young children and aging parents. Despite being a professional gerontologist, a social worker for the elderly, Colman felt overwhelmed and frustrated by the lack of assistance for people in her situation.
Almost one quarter of adults who provide care for at least one parent over the age of 65 also take care of at least one child under 18, according to a recent University of Michigan Department of Psychiatry study.
“Our analysis highlights the extraordinary level of demand faced by sandwich generation caregivers,” said Lianlian Lei, one of the study’s authors. “More research is needed on this specific population’s challenges and needs.”
After doing her own research, both having experienced it and working as a care coordinator for a national company, Colman started Compassionate Callers, a calling service she hopes will become one of the missing puzzle pieces for caregivers.
Colman, a member of Temple Kol Ami in Scottsdale, grew up in Greater Phoenix, as did both of her parents. In college, she considered becoming a children’s social worker but decided it would be too emotional.
“I gravitated toward the elderly because often people have lived a great life, and I’m helping them figure out living arrangements and resources for the end of their journey,” she said.
As her father’s condition progressed, his hands stopped functioning well so she got him an Alexa for his room. He called Colman and her mother roughly 20 times every day.
“I think if he knew that somebody would be calling regularly, he wouldn’t have needed some of those phone calls,” she said.
A monthly plan pays for Colman or her staff to call an elderly loved one up to five times a day, seven days a week and many of the calls serve as a reminder to take medicine, to eat or simply an opportunity to chat.
“We’re really taking those calls off people’s plate who are also feeling the pressure of being in the sandwich generation,” she said.
Every new client goes through an assessment to determine how many calls are necessary, when to schedule them, what information should be ascertained in every call, etc.
But the calls aren’t all business.
“I’m calling people every day, and I really get to know them. One of my clients loves his lawn and we talk about that. He gets to talk about what he wants to talk about,” she said.
Everybody also has an emergency plan. If someone doesn’t pick up the phone at the allotted time, Colman calls back. After all, it could be a matter of a bathroom break. After that, there’s a follow-up with the client, an emergency contact from the care plan or 911 if need be.
“Bina offers a unique service to the senior community when families need extra support to ensure loved ones’ needs are being met,” said Jennifer Brauner, director of the Jewish Family & Children’s Service Center for Senior Enrichment.
Some people she calls are very chatty, while others make her feel she is pulling teeth.
“But this gives their loved ones’ peace of mind that even if they can’t make the call, someone can. I want to get the most information I can out of them. I ask if they went outside, if they’re drinking enough water, what movies they’ve been watching,” she said.
One of her “talkers” collects comic books. When she told him that her husband also loves them, she put on speakerphone and the two ended up talking for about 10 minutes.
The University of Michigan study found that only a minority of caregivers use support groups or training to help them with their duties.
Colman wants to increase that number and has been talking to several local companies about making her service an employee benefit.
“It turns out that if you’re a full-time employee and a full-time family caregiver, your productivity is down because if you’re worrying about your loved ones, it’s hard to concentrate on work,” she said.
“Policymakers and employers should pay special attention to the individuals caught in this ‘trilemma’ of being caregivers to two generations and members of the workforce at the same time,” said Donovan T. Maust, another of the study’s authors. “Making support services and paid time off available to all caregivers of older adults, whether they are taking care of aging parents, other relatives, friends or neighbors, could make a difference in workforce participation and even nursing home use.”
Recently, Colman added a list of expanding resources on her website for seniors and is also working with insurance companies to cover her service. For now, it’s an out-of-pocket charge but it’s an affordable supplement to people who are doing a minimum of homecare visits, she said. JN
For more information, visit compassionatecallers.com.