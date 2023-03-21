If you are new to the area, don’t have family in town to celebrate with or are not hosting seder this year, chances are you can find a community seder to celebrate the anniversary of our people’s exodus from Egyptian slavery close by where you live. Here is a list of Passover seders around the state.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Community Model Seder
12:30 p.m. online and in person at Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Join Gesher Disability Resources for this inclusive event led by Rabbi Aviva Funke. Registration required. For more information, email debbies@gesherdr.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
Choc-Over Seder (Youth)
6:15 p.m. at Temple Beth Sholom of the East Valley, 3400 N. Dobson Road, Chandler. Enjoy a fun spin on the Haggadah with those in grades 3-12. Cost: $10 per person. For more information, visit tbsev.org.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
CBI’s 5th Annual Women’s Seder
4:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Israel’s ballroom, 10460 N. 56th St., Scottsdale. Join Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin and the women of CI for an afternoon of laughter, joy, friendship and song. Cost: $58 members ($68 nonmembers). For more information, visit swrorpswre.formstack.com/forms/womens_seder_2023_registration.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Passover Seder
5:30 p.m. at Jewish Community of Sedona & the Verde Valley Synagogue, 100 Meadowlark Dr., Sedona. Join Rabbi Alicia Magal for an evening of story, song and symbolic food. Cost: $72 members ($90 nonmembers), $25 ages 6-12, ages under 6 free; reservations due by March 22. For more information, visit jcsvv.org/events/passover-seder/.
Community Passover Seder
6 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley, 12202 N. 10st Ave., Sun City. Join TBSWV for its community seder. Cost: $45 for adults, $22 ages 7-13, free for ages under 7. Make your reservation by April 1 by calling the temple at 623-977-3240.
Pesach Seder for Seniors
6:15 p.m. at location in Central Phoenix, provided upon RSVP. Join Smile On Seniors and Rabbi Levi and Chani Levertov for an interactive seder with traditional food and insights into the Hagaddah. Cost: $30 suggested donation; RSVP required by March 27. For more information, visit sosaz.org.
Passover Community Seder with Chabad of Gilbert
6:30 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert, 4475 E. Carriage Way, Gilbert. Cost: $25 adults, $10 children. For more information, visit jewishgilbert.com/seder.
Passover Seder with Chabad at ASU
6:45 p.m. at Smetana Family Shul at the Levenbaum Chabad House, 971 S. Ash Ave., Tempe. Open to college students, family members, faculty and the greater community. For more information, visit jewishasu.com.
Chabad of the East Valley Community Passover Seder
7 p.m. at The Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 875 N. McClintock Dr., Chandler. Join Chabad for a gourmet seder with an international wine selection and special activities for families with kids. Cost: $65 adults, $55 ages 3-12. For more information, visit chabadcenter.com/seder.
Chabad of North Phoenix Pesach Seder
7 p.m. at 22044 N. 44th St. #100, Phoenix. Enjoy a seder with round matzah, four cups of wine and an explanation in English of what’s happening at each stage and an opportunity for discussion. Cost: $50 adults, $30 ages under 12; prices increase by $10 per person after March 31. For more information, visit ourjewishcenter.com.
Chabad Tucson Community Passover Seder
7 p.m. at Chabad Lubavitch of Tucson, 2443 E. Fourth St., Tucson. Passover seder meal led by Rabbis Yossie Shemtov and Yehuda Ceitlin with full-course dinner, reading of the Haggadah, songs and stories. Cost: $65 adults, $35 children. For more information, visit chabadtucson.com.
Pesach Seder at Chabad Lubavitch of Fountain Hills
7 p.m. at 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills.
Join Chabad for a community seder. Cost: Free; Donations appreciated. For more information, visit jewishfountainhills.com.
Pesach Seder at Chabad of Scottsdale
7:30 p.m. at 10215 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Enjoy a community seder with hand-baked shmurah matzah, wine and dinner with traditional customs. Cost for residents: $65 adults, $36 children; prices increase by $10 per person after March 24. For more information, visit chabadofscottsdale.org.
Pesach Seder at Chabad-Lubavitch of Mesa
6:15 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center of Mesa, Gold Canyon and Apache Junction, 941 S. Maple, Mesa. Cost: $36 adults, $15 children. For more information, visit chabadmesa.com.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 & THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Seder with Chabad of Prescott
6:45 p.m. on April 5 and 7:30 p.m. on April 6 at 345 N. Washington Ave., Prescott. Enjoy gourmet Passover cuisine and interactive seder. Cost: $54 adults, $18 children. For more information, visit jewishprescott.org.
Chabad of Anthem Annual Passover Seder
7 p.m. on April 5 and 7:30 p.m. on April 6; email rabbi@jewishanthem.com for address. Enjoy a seder with hand-baked matzah, kosher wine and a gourmet dinner. Cost: $40 adults, $25 children. For more information, visit jewishanthem.com.
Passover Seder under the Stars
7:15 p.m. on April 5 and 8 p.m. on April 6; Chabad of Paradise Valley & Arcadia, Mockingbird and Lincoln Drives, Paradise Valley. Enjoy an interactive seder under the stars. Cost: $50 adults, $30 children, $36 Young Jewish Adults (YJP). For more information, visit jewishparadisevalley.com.
Community Seder Nights with Chabad of Flagstaff
7:30 p.m. April 5 and 8 p.m. April 6 at Molly Blank Jewish Community Center, 930 W. University Ave., Flagstaff. Cost for residents: $54 ages 12 & up, $18 ages 4-11, ages 3 and under free. For more information, visit jewishflagstaff.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Community Passover Seder
6 p.m. at Sun Lakes Chapel Center, 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N., Sun Lakes. Join Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation for their annual seder. For more information, visit sunlakesjewishcongregation.org.
Second Night Passover Seder
6 p.m. at Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale.
Catered, kosher meal and song-filled seder. Cost: $65 adult members ($75 nonmembers), $36 children members ages 5-12 ($45 nonmembers). For more information, visit congregationortzion.org.
Second Night Community Passover Seder
6 p.m. at Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Dr., Paradise Valley. Enjoy a traditional, kosher-style Passover meal. Cost: $36 adult members & guests ($50 nonmembers), $18 ages 5-12 ($25 nonmembers), ages 4 & under free; reservations will be accepted until noon on April 3. For more information, visit templesolel.org.
Dorot Passover Seder
7 p.m. at Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Join Beth El Phoenix for a second night seder. Cost: $65 adults ($55 vegetarian meal), $30 ages 5-12 ($10 vegetarian meal), $15 ages 3-5. For more information, visit bethelphoenix.com/passover-2023. JN