It didn’t take long after joining the Arizona State Legislature in 2002 for Rep. Robert Meza (L-30) to realize change wouldn’t happen overnight.
He and his husband took matters into their own hands.
“Where could we have the most impact immediately on people’s lives?’” they asked themselves.
Over the past 20 years they have personally helped to finance 30 students’ college tuition. The students all come from humble means and most have been first-generation immigrants who are also the first in their families to go to college. Meza and his husband have helped them navigate the federal student aid process, apply for scholarships, and have personally contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“If you can fund someone to go to college, the impact it has on the rest of the family, and the younger siblings, and also the cousins -- it just has a huge impact. Education is a great equalizer,” he said.
Chicanos Por La Causa is recognizing the positive impact Meza has had on the community in the areas of education, behavioral health and more on Oct. 20. Meza attributes his passion for giving back in part to his resilience born out of being part of several minority groups: Meza is Jewish, gay and of Mexican descent.
CPLC has given a Cause for Change award for the past eight years. Former honorees include Civil Rights icon Dolores Huerta, actor and comedian Cheech Marín, and singer-songwriter-drummer-percussionist and philanthropist Sheila E.
“As a former employee and always a valued member of the CPLC familia, State Rep. Robert Meza understands our priorities, mission and how we work to impact and empower the community,” said CPLC president and CEO David Adame.
Meza said he’s honored to receive the award since CPLC is like family to him and identifies with its “humanitarian spirit.” The acknowledgment for his own humanitarian efforts makes him feel “that I’ve been doing my job as a person on this Earth.”
Meza has always felt Jewish, but made it official last August when he converted to Judaism.
He grew up in a Catholic household, where his mom also always felt she was Jewish.
“She and I would connect on so many different levels,” Meza said of his mother, who died in 1999.
Whenever he had the opportunity to learn about Judaism or to participate in the Jewish community, “I felt like I was at home.”
Starting at 4 or 5 years old he had a recurring dream about every two years in which he’d have an aerial view of an old man in his 70s and a young boy about 5 walking together in the snow. In his freshman year of college, he had the same dream except for the first time it was not aerial--he could see through the 5-year-old’s eyes. “I looked up at the old man, and he’s crying. And all I can remember him saying is, ‘I can’t protect you anymore. This is it. We’ve gone our path.’” The next day he happened to read “Night” by Elie Wiesel as assigned by one of his classes.
“I got this fear inside me and was really kind of whacked out,” he said. He went to a campus psychologist, who suggested perhaps he was in the Holocaust in a past life. He never had the dream again, and began learning about Judaism.
Mike Snitz, Meza’s husband of five years and partner of 19 years, is also Jewish. When the Reform rabbinical panel accepted Meza’s conversion, it was the first time Meza ever felt “truly, truly accepted,” he said.
Being part of so many minority groups has only been a strength. “I see it as being able to think out of the box,” he said.
Outside of the State Legislature, Meza owns and operates consulting business Ameliorate LLC, where he works with about seven CEOs on strategic planning and board development, medical and behavioral health marketing, and other issues. Meza has been a longtime behavioral health advocate.
He’s had two friends who have dealt with depression, and it made a lasting impact on him. “I’ve never been depressed in my whole life,” he said. “I felt so bad for them. And I thought, ‘What could I do to help?’” He’s been working with behavioral health groups to get their messages into the corporate world to help raise awareness.
“It shouldn’t be shameful,” he said, noting if somebody is going through depression, they need to know they are not alone so they can seek help.
CPLC is holding a virtual fundraising event Thursday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. during which Meza will be recognized. To attend, visit avstream.me/cplc2021. JN