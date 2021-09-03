Sunday, September 12 is National Grandparents Day, which is a day for recognizing grandparents for the unique roles they play in the life of a family. Grandparents who are parenting a second time around, raising their grandchildren, are one of the distinct groups celebrated on this day. According to Grandfamilies.org, more than 60,000 grandparents in Arizona are responsible for their grandchildren.
Grandparents may end up raising grandchildren for a variety of reasons, including incarceration, addiction issues, abuse or neglect, death or other factors. When this happens, many organizations and nonprofits are there to support these grandfamilies as they navigate challenges like custody, financial resources and other types of support.
Patricia Dominguez, MSW, is the director of kinship services for local nonprofit Duet: Partners In Health & Aging. She has more than two decades of experience working specifically with grandparents and other kinship (family) caregivers through Duet’s grandparents raising grandchildren program, which offers a variety of supportive services to grandfamilies and kinship caregivers in Greater Phoenix.
“Many of the families in this situation are in distress,” Dominguez said. “Emotions are high and they are often confused as to what is going on. Duet and similar organizations are often the lifelines to making sense of their situation and providing hope.”
Bob Roth, managing partner at Cypress HomeCare Solutions and Duet board member, said that the parenting role isn’t typical for grandparents, but he also acknowledged the various factors that make it a reality for some older people.
“On National Grandparents Day, let’s take this time not only to honor all the grandparents out there, but let’s take a moment and be thankful to all of those grandparents making the ultimate sacrifice in raising their grandchildren,” Roth said.
Stu Turgel, Duet board member and philanthropy/nonprofit consultant, noted some statistics.
“Today there are more than 2.4 million grandparents nationwide who have suddenly been forced to change their lifestyle or given up their retirement plans in order to step in to raise their grandchildren when the children’s own parents are not able or willing to do so.
He pointed to Duet’s kinship care services, and those like them as essential to the “millions of loving grandparents who sacrifice their leisurely life for diapers, daycare, teacher conferences and everything else that comes along with raising children in order to provide a better life for their grandchildren.”
The following is a list of resources for those grandfamilies who need support in Greater Phoenix: Arizona Family Resources, Arizona Grandparent Ambassadors, GrandFamilies.org, Duet: Partners In Health & Aging, Arizona Caregiver Coalition, Department of Child Safety, Benevilla, Kinship and Adoption, Resource and Education and AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLink. JN