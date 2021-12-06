Mid-Atlantic Media, a fast-growing publisher of niche community and ethnic titles, is seeking to add an editor to lead its full-time publishing project Phoenix Jewish News in Scottsdale, AZ.
We’re looking for a leader who is connected and will be involved in the fabric of the greater Phoenix Jewish community. An editor that can help elevate Phoenix Jewish News' visibility, awareness, and journalistic quality. An editor that can lead with a digital news approach and deliver our bi-weekly print product. An editor that can work through copious amounts of copy and serve as a mentor to develop staff and freelance writers. The ability to juggle multiple projects, and the willingness to help shape multiple publications and their online experience is a must. Occasional travel will be expected. Familiarity with the Jewish community is a plus.
This is a high-energy position and comes with the opportunity to shape how tens of thousands of Jewish readers across the greater Phoenix metro area digests news and features.
- Must have strong familiarity of Jewish community
- 3-to-5 years of community news experience
- An ability to edit quickly and accurately in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
- Strong people skills and an ability to manage and motivate a team
- Digital/Technical aptitude, including comfort with WordPress, Photoshop, and digital photography and social media.
- Ability and willingness to wear many hats, from high-level editorial strategy down to shoe-leather journalism and in-person community engagement
Cover letter and resume to Craig Burke, CEO of Mid-Atlantic Media, cburke@midatlanticmedia.com