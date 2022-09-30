Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled Friday, Sept. 23, that a Civil War-era abortion ban is once again the law of the land in Arizona. Except in cases of preserving the life of the mother, all abortions in the state are now illegal.
The ban was originally enacted in 1864 and reauthorized in 1901, but was blocked in 1973 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the right to abortion in Roe v. Wade.
The Court reversed itself in June, however, with Dobbs v. Jackson, a decision that holds that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. That freed Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to ask the state court last month to lift the injunction on the 1864 ban.
Planned Parenthood Arizona (PPAZ) argued that abortion legislation passed after Roe, including SB1164, a 15-week ban that the legislature passed this year and Gov. Doug Ducey signed, takes precedence. Ducey’s office maintains that the 15-week ban is in effect and supersedes the 158-year-old ban.
But Johnson said that even after Roe, Arizona legislators consistently held that abortion regulations did not confer a right to abortion in the state, and SB1164 even specified it would not replace the 1864 ban if the Supreme Court overturned Roe.
PPAZ filed a motion requesting a stay of Johnson’s ruling on Monday, Sept. 26, but it was denied it on Friday, Sept. 30, when the court found “that PPAZ has not demonstrated probable success on the merits of its appeal.”
Immediately upon hearing Johnson’s ruling, the National Council of Jewish Women of Arizona took to Twitter to issue its dissent.
“Arizona plunged into darkness with Friday's court decision to uphold an 1864 near-total abortion ban — a law that predates statehood, women's right to vote and even electricity in American cities. Now it is up to AZ voters to decide which century they want to live in.”
NCJW AZ, a reproductive rights and justice advocacy organization, joined more than 30 Arizona organizations in signing a Sept. 28 letter to Gov. Doug Ducey asking that he “open a special session of the Arizona State Legislature to repeal A.R.S. § 13-3603, a Civil War-era abortion ban, first enacted in 1864.”
The coalition of signatories, which includes YWCA Arizona, League of Women Voters Arizona, Arizona Working Families Party and ACLU of Arizona, told Ducey: “Any hesitation on the part of your office to call a special session to repeal this outdated abortion ban demonstrates a blatant disregard for the health, wellbeing and liberty of people who can become pregnant and their families.”
Civia Tamarkin, president of NCJW AZ, told Jewish News, “We were hoping that the judge would grant the stay on her own order.”
Tamarkin said there was reason to hope because Johnson was clear that she was not ruling on the merits of the law, only on an injunction tied to Roe vs. Wade.
“Once Roe was overturned, we understand that the judge’s hands were tied,” Tamarkin said.
Still, Tamarkin said she had hoped that Johnson would “deploy some judicial reasoning” given the law is 158 years old.
“It threw us back in the Dark Ages, literally.”
The ruling came just before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Instead of wishing fellow Jews a “Happy New Year,” Tamarkin said she’s resorted to saying, “Let’s have a year filled with health and reproductive rights.”
Attorney General Mark Brnovich disagrees. He hailed Johnson’s decision.
After the ruling, Brnovich tweeted, "We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans."
However, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Brnovich’s office called for a special session in order to clarify which law takes precedence.
“(We) request that you call a special session of the Arizona Legislature so that legislators may have an opportunity to give additional clarity about our abortion laws based on feedback they may be receiving from their constituents,” Solicitor General Beau Roysden wrote in his letter to Ducey’s top attorney.
Tamarkin said her organization had hoped for a different ruling on the stay.
“Literally, lives are in danger right now,” she said. The legal battle creates obstacles for women and doctors across the board.
“This goes far beyond ‘choice,’” she said. “We are hearing about ectopic pregnancies, mismanaged miscarriages and other pregnancy complications where doctors are afraid to intervene because of the ban.”
According to reporting by Axios, PPAZ has announced a pause on abortion services in the state, even those that fall within the 15-week window.
Most American Jews, especially Reform and Conservative Jews, strongly support legalized abortion: A 2015 Pew Research Forum survey found that 83% of American Jews, more than any other religious group, say abortion “should be legal in all/most cases.”
However, after the Dobbs decision was issued, the Orthodox Union, which represents Modern Orthodox congregations, released a statement saying, “The Orthodox Union is unable to either mourn or celebrate the news reports of the U.S. Supreme Court’s likely overturning of Roe v Wade.”
Halacha, the body of Jewish law that Orthodox Jews abide by, holds that a mother’s life is paramount in considering whether a pregnancy should be seen through to term. That approach conflicts with some Christian ideas about abortion that have animated lawmakers in Arizona.
Tamarkin described what is happening with Arizona abortion law as “forcing one religious perspective on all of us in a concerted effort to create a Christian theocracy.
“It doesn’t prevent us from practicing Judaism, but it certainly infringes upon our laws,” she said.
Some Jewish politicians in Arizona have also weighed in.
On Sept. 23, after Johnson’s ruling was first issued, Kate Gallego, the Jewish mayor of Phoenix, tweeted her dismay.
“Today’s ruling by Pima County Superior Court is deeply disappointing. Reverting to a territorial law is absurd. I stand firmly with members of the city council who believe, as I do, that Phoenix remains pro-choice, and nothing should prevent women from accessing health care.”
Arizona House Rep. Alma Hernandez (D-20) wrote in an editorial for the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 26, “It is clear that the Arizona Republican Party is taking the stance that women will not have freedom of choice, and this year our rights and freedom will be on the ballot. We must fight against extremism and the views of those who have officially taken Arizona back to 1901.”
Tamarkin said NCJW AZ is in the trenches fighting back. Meanwhile, the most important thing citizens can do now is “to fight back on the ballot. Voters are going to have to decide which century they want to live in.” JN
This article incorporated material from Jewish Telegraphic Agency.