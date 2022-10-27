The Maricopa Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) stated in a release Wednesday that the recent antisemitic comments made by Kanye West “are unacceptable and will not be condoned by our organization.”
The antisemitic comments (that have been deleted) began via a tweet on Oct. 8: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
This tweet followed West’s Paris Fashion Week appearance on Oct. 3 in a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. The phrase was adopted by white supremacist and Neo-Nazi groups in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which began in 2013.
Dr. Karen Hardin, president of the Maricopa County Branch NAACP, said she was motivated to send the statement after watching the news coverage about the banner hanging off of an overpass on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles thatread, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”
“See his comments…it’s fundamentally antithetical to the mission of the NAACP,” said Hardin. “I’m not into hip-hop culture and don’t keep up with Kanye West. It motivated me to review what was going on and what he was saying. What motivated it is standing in solidarity with other like-minded allies.”
The Maricopa NAACP’s statements also pointed out that some people had condoned or dismissed West’s comments, “because they like his music, or because he is perceived to be suffering from a ‘mental illness’” and said this defense “is damaging, divisive and very concerning.”
Hardin reiterated that his statements are harmful “regardless of his perceived mental illness, it has the potential of creating more hate and more violence against Jews or anybody. Folks who have antisemitic feelings also have anti-black, anti-gay, anti-female — so this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Paul Rockower, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Phoenix shared a statement with the Jewish News: “The JCRC thanks the Maricopa County Branch NAACP for its condemnation of Kanye West’s repeated antisemitism. Their statement was profound and meaningful. It is gratifying that stalwart friends in the African American community stand with us against hate and demonstrate, once again, that we do not face this challenge alone.”
Jay Tinsley, a member of the Phoenix Black-Jewish Cohort whose wife and children are Jewish, shared that this episode of antisemitism hit him hard.
“As I become proximate with other people in the Jewish community, the fear for them [increases] as well as having a better understanding of how all these episodes impact them and have impacted them, through the course of human civilization,” he said. “I feel like I need to step up, I should have always been stepping up, but this one in particular, I feel like I need to step up.”
Tinsley said in the past he would “awkwardly shy away” from having a conversation when somebody would share pro-West talk or defend him.
“I can’t ignore that person anymore,” he said. “I have to speak up and say, ‘You are saying the wrong thing — that is incorrect.’ I need to call people out. I cannot just excommunicate these people from my life anymore. I need to let them know that this is not all right. I need to say it out loud.”
He hopes that other people in the community, “the silent majority who believe in the goodness of everyone,” will stand up and make their voices heard for what’s right.
The NAACP statement also shared facts about World War II, the Holocaust and included a list of the other groups “persecuted for their perceived racial and biological inferiority.”
In light of this historical context, as well as an increase in antisemitic incidents in Arizona and the rest of the nation, the statement concluded, “it is imperative for the Maricopa County Branch of the NAACP to take a stand against Kanye West’s hateful anti-Semitic comments or actions and his uninformed rhetoric in general. Because, in the words of the late Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and human rights campaigner, ‘To forget a Holocaust is to kill twice.’” JN