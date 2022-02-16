The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix (JCRC) and two local Jewish community members are suing the state of Arizona in hopes of preventing capital punishment by hydrogen cyanide, the same lethal gas that was deployed at Auschwitz.
Paul Rockower, executive director of the JCRC and one of the plaintiffs, said the lawsuit is narrowly focused. “We are not arguing the merits of the death penalty, nor the guilt or innocence of the defendants – simply that because of our tragic history we have a unique lens to declare that the use of Zyklon B is a cruel and barbarous practice whose usage has no place in modern society." The other plaintiff, Alan Zeichick, is a board member of JCRC.
During World War II, the Auschwitz camp in German-occupied Poland and others were designed for the use of pellets of Zyklon B – a hydrogen cyanide formulation. At the height of the deportations of Jews from 1943 to 1944, an average of 6,000 Jews were killed each day at Auschwitz.
Janice Friebaum, former vice president and spokesperson for the Phoenix Holocaust Association, shared that survivors and their descendants are horrified that the state is considering the possibility of using a gas that’s either the same or a derivative of what was used during the Holocaust.
“It's a very painful way to kill a person and it's fundamentally inhumane. To think that it was done to millions of people during the Holocaust is horrific enough, but to think that 70 to 80 years later we're thinking of using it as a method of capital punishment is mindboggling,” said Friebaum. “There are clearly other more humane methods available for the state to consider. Also, the use of this poison for mass extermination of human beings was essentially an innovation of the Nazis. So if the state of Arizona is considering mimicking that, we, the survivors and their descendants, see that as tantamount to approving of what the Nazis did.”
“Under no circumstances should the same method of execution used to murder over one million people, including Jews, during the Holocaust be used in the execution of people on death row,” said Jared Keenan, senior staff attorney with the ACLU of Arizona. “Arizona has acknowledged the horrors of cyanide gas as a method of execution and eliminated it in all but a narrow set of cases – it’s time the court eliminates the use of cyanide gas for execution once and for all. Regardless of where people stand on the matter of capital punishment, it’s clear that use of this barbaric practice is cruel and must be abolished.”
Last April, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said he had notified the Arizona Supreme Court that the state intended to seek warrants of execution for two death row inmates, Frank Atwood and Clarence Dixon. In response, the Arizona Supreme Court threw out the schedule that would lead to the execution warrants on July 12, 2021, delaying the projected dates for their executions. Then on Jan. 5, 2022, Brnovich asked the Arizona Supreme Court to set briefing schedules to allow his office (AGO) to file warrants of execution for Atwood and Dixon. The AGO asks the Arizona Supreme Court to establish firm briefing schedules before filing the execution warrants to ensure the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR ) can comply with its testing and disclosure obligations.
The men can select either lethal injection or gas under a state law that allows them the choice because they committed murders before Nov. 23, 1992, Brnovich said in a statement.
The Arizona Legislature ended the use of execution by lethal gas in 1992, but it left in place the use of gas for people who had already been sentenced at that time, leaving 17 people potentially subject to this form of execution.
The lawsuit alleges the state statute that allows for cyanide to be used for a form of execution violates Arizona State Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
Arizona has not carried out an execution since 2014, and the last time it did so with hydrogen cyanide gas was Walter LaGrand in 1999, according to ADCRR. The Tucson Citizen published an eyewitness account of LaGrand’s execution in which he displayed “agonizing choking and gagging” and took 18 minutes to die.
The next step for the lawsuit is a hearing on March 7, where the defendants in the case, including the state of Arizona, ADCRR, Brnovich and others, must let the court know if there's any cause that exists why the courts shouldn't grant declaratory relief that the cyanide gas program is unconstitutional.
“What we're asking the court to do is essentially order the defendants to tell us and the court, whether there are any facts or if anything has changed since the protocol that’s been in place since the late 1990s,” said Keenen. “We just want to know if there's anything new that's changed that would allow the government to essentially argue that its current use of cyanide gas, or plans to use cyanide gas, doesn't violate the prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.”
Tim Eckstein, chairman of the JCRC board, said Jewish teachings have long opposed cruel and painful punishments. “Thousands of years ago, Jews shunned mutilation, burning at the stake, and throwing the condemned into a funeral pyre – common practices in other cultures,” he said. “Today, those same moral and ethical values require us to take a stand against a practice that we know, from very recent history, is cruel, inhumane and will highly likely cause severe pain and suffering.” JN