Scottsdale resident Gerda Weissmann Klein, author, humanitarian, inspirational speaker and Holocaust survivor, died April 3. She was 97.
During World War II, Weissmann Klein and her family were deported from the Bielsko ghetto in Poland. Her parents were sent to Auschwitz, but Weissmann Klein was transported to the Gross-Rosen camp system to perform forced labor. Liberation came after a brutal 350-mile death march to avoid the advance of the Allied forces. Of the 4,000 women who started the march, fewer than 120 survived.
Weissmann Klein wrote 10 books, and her autobiography, “All But My Life,” is frequently used as a text by Holocaust educators. Her life also was the subject of an Oscar- and Emmy-winning short film, “One Survivor Remembers,” and her story is featured in the film “Testimony,” which is part of the permanent exhibit at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
As she recounts in her autobiography, she married her liberator, U.S. intelligence officer Kurt Klein, in Paris in 1946, and the couple then moved to the United States. They spent most of their lives together in Buffalo, N.Y., where they had three children. The Kleins dedicated their time to community service, promoting tolerance, advocating for Holocaust education and human rights. They moved to Scottsdale for their retirement.
Kurt Klein died in 2002. In 2011, “The Hours After: Letters of Love and Longing in War’s Aftermath,” was published, featuring the letters and correspondence between Gerda and Kurt from the time they became engaged weeks after she was liberated until their wedding a year later.
In 2008, Weissmann Klein, a naturalized citizen, founded with her granddaughter, Alysa Ullman Cooper, Citizenship Counts, a nonprofit that teaches students across the country about civic rights and responsibilities. For this and other humanitarian work, on Feb. 15, 2011, President Barack Obama presented Weissmann Klein with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.
“The death of Gerda Weissman Klein underscores the importance of Holocaust education. Today’s generation of students are the last to have the opportunity to meet and hear from a Holocaust survivor, a victim of the genocide that claimed more than six million Jewish lives,” said Sheryl Bronkesh, president of the Phoenix Holocaust Association. “Schools should not delay in bringing in survivors — in person or virtually — to talk to students so that they can learn directly about the consequences of hatred and bigotry.”
