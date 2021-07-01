When Michael Beller set out three years ago to get a law passed in Arizona requiring Holocaust education in public schools, the response he got was clear.
“People told me this would never happen. They were like, ‘Not now, not ever. It will never happen in Arizona.’ And that was inside the Jewish community and out,” he said.
But on Wednesday, June 30, it happened. After a roller-coaster ride in the state legislature, HB2241 is now headed to Gov. Doug Ducey’s office. With his signature, Arizona’s public schools will be required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides at least twice between seventh and twelfth grades. According to the Phoenix Holocaust Association and Arizona State University academics, Arizona will be the 16th state to require Holocaust education by statute.
“So many people from so many different parts of the state invested countless hours over the last few years to make sure that this happens,” said Beller, who co-founded Arizona Teaching the Holocaust for the sole purpose of mandating Holocaust education in Arizona.
Arizona House Rep. Alma Hernandez (LD-3), who introduced the bill, called the passage a “big win for our community.”
“I have never been prouder to be an elected official and a Jew in Arizona,” she said. “Knowing that all Arizona students will learn about the Holocaust gives me hope and restores my faith in humanity because we must teach the past to ensure it never happens again.”
Alexander White, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor who lives in Scottsdale, testified in support of the bill and has been working alongside Beller, Hernandez and other groups to see it through. Its passage means “a great deal” to him.
“The Holocaust is a prototype of man’s inhumanity to man, and young people should know about that,” he said. “If it happens once, it can happen again.”
A national survey commissioned by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany recently found that “when asked how many Jews were killed during the Holocaust, 63% of millennials (those aged 25-40) and Gen Z (18-24) did not know 6 million Jews were murdered.” That figure was 67% in Arizona. The survey also found 11% of national respondents believe Jews caused the Holocaust, with 15% in Arizona.
Though the Holocaust education bill passed both chambers with broad support, the bill’s outlook was murky in the Senate. The Senate Republican Caucus describes the bill as deficient, saying it lacks “relevance to contemporary antisemitism” because it does not include a definition of antisemitism.
Sen. Paul Boyer (LD-20), who was one of the two opposing Senate votes, pushed to include an amendment that contains the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism into the bill.
“Passing the bill without the IHRA definition would leave our legislative intent unfulfilled and vulnerable to exploitation,” he said in April.
IHRA defines antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” The definition is not legally binding and is accompanied by a list of 11 examples of antisemitism to guide the application of the definition, including some forms of anti-Israel speech.
“The essential utility of the IHRA Definition is that it clarifies the nature of stylized antisemitic rhetoric when it appears. It doesn’t prevent antisemitic speech, it merely highlights its bigoted nature for those who lack a proper understanding of this unique form of racism,” the caucus said in a statement Thursday, July 1.
But Hernandez, Beller and others argued that the inclusion of the IHRA definition threatened its bipartisan and interfaith support, since the bill also includes teaching about other genocides.
“The second that you make it about a specific religious group, then other groups want that representation as well,” Beller said in May.
The Senate Republican Caucus plans to pass a Holocaust education mandate with the IHRA definition in the next legislative session, according to its statement.
Boyer declined to comment.
Hernandez supports the IHRA definition but said she does not yet know her legislative priorities for next session. “I definitely would support the IHRA definition on its own.”
Sheryl Bronkesh, president of the Phoenix Holocaust Association, worked alongside Hernandez, Beller and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix on the education bill.
“I am so thrilled that at least some of the survivors who testify year after year could still be here,” she said. “In my mind, this bill’s in George Kalman’s memory and the memory of other survivors we’ve lost in the last year, and my parents.”
Kalman, a Holocaust survivor who closely followed the bill, died May 25, waiting for the education bill to pass.
Now that his work is done, Beller will wind down his organization, ATH.
“I saw an opportunity to move the mark and make a meaningful impact. So I’ll continue to look for that next thing where I can apply myself and hopefully unite stakeholders to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.” JN