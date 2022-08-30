The Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC) announced Aug. 29 that, after receiving community feedback, they have changed the date of Arizona’s gubernatorial debate so that it will not coincide with Yom Kippur.
The original date was set for Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., the same day as Yom Kippur.
On Aug. 27, 12News’ Brahm Resnik, who is Jewish, first raised the issue about the conflict with the Jewish holiday and Tom Collins, CCEC’s executive director, responded in writing: “Clean Elections makes every effort to recognize religious holidays when scheduling our events, this includes Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.”
Collins went on to explain that while scheduling the debate, “we understood that Yom Kippur ends at sunset on the 5th. The debate begins at 6 p.m. and it appears that sunset is at 6:07 p.m.”
Collins said it was critical to schedule the debate during the week of Oct. 5 because it is the final week before voter registration ends and early voting begins.
“We are not planning to move the debate at this time,” Collins said.
That appeared to be the end of things, but after learning of the issue on Resnik’s political talk show “Sunday Square Off,” Brent J. Kleinman, a local member of the Jewish community, was troubled, so much so that on Aug. 28, he wrote to Collins directly to explain Collins’ misunderstanding of the timing of Yom Kippur and ask for a date change.
“Your assumption that Yom Kippur ‘ends’ seven minutes after the start of the debate is flawed,” he wrote. Kleinman explained the religious significance of the closing service and pointed out that there is a continuation of the celebration as Jews break the fast with their families and friends, something that will likely “last for hours following the sunset.”
Kleinman charges that choosing this day is similar to choosing Easter or Christmas, and sends a message of “disregard for the Jewish people in this community, people who will be voting in this election.”
He suggested a few other dates to keep the debate in the same week that wouldn’t coincide with the High Holiday.
“Anything less would be an affront to the Jewish community of Arizona,” he wrote.
Kleinman notified Jewish News that on Aug. 29, the day after he sent the email, Collins contacted him to inform him the Commission had reconsidered after hearing from him and others.
CCEC then released a statement announcing the date change to Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.
“Yom Kippur, which begins on October 4 and ends on October 5 this year, is not an appropriate day to hold the gubernatorial debate,” said Collins. “We appreciate the feedback from the community about our date selection and this process.”
Kleinman told Jewish News he’s grateful “that the commission listened to the people” and made the change. “It is refreshing to know that taking a step and reaching out can spur such a change. I will now have the ability to watch this debate and be an informed voter.” JN
Shannon Levitt is a freelance writer living in Glendale.