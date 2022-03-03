Nick Krawetz, a third-generation Ukrainian Canadian from Winnipeg, urges Canada’s leaders to help Ukrainians as Russian armed forces continue their attack on the country.
Krawetz called for the government to waive temporary visa requirements for refugees as the terror of Russia’s attacks on the European country nears the six-day mark.
In an interview published on March 1, the Winnipegger expressed his sadness over the news and videos showing the destruction from the war.
Krawetz said that refugees could come to Canada with no trouble if the government would make the cumbersome process of acquiring a visa much easier for them.
Krawetz has Ukrainian great-grandparents who came to Canada about 100 years ago. His wife, Natalia, also grew up in Ukraine, where the rest of her family still resides.
Natalia’s relatives had to leave their home southeast of Kyiv and go to western Ukraine after Russia’s military moved into the country. One of her nieces lives in Winnipeg with her and Krawetz while attending school at the University of Manitoba.
Krawetz said the ongoing war had been a trying situation for his friends and family. He added that he wakes up every morning to check if his friends are still alive and whether Ukraine is still on the map.
Although Krawetz acknowledges the support that the Canadian government has already announced for Ukraine, he believes that his country’s leaders can do more.
As hundreds of thousands of citizens leave their homes and seek refuge in nearby countries, Krawetz calls for more action from that government to help those looking for a safer place to live.
He has been petitioning to make it easier for Ukrainian citizens to come to Canada since 2015. Since then, he has received backing from what he says was “probably a majority of members of Parliament across all party lines” and the Senate.
But now, his calls are bolstered by the military conflict in Ukraine.
Krawetz believes that the temporary visa requirement is the last significant barrier in Canada’s bilateral relations with Ukraine. He said doing this step was a no-brainer given the connections and deep historical ties between the two countries.
However, Rema Jamous, the Canadian representative for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), stated that it was too early to resettle the Ukrainian refugees who fled their country due to Russian aggression.
Jamous explained that instead of thinking of resettlement, allies should offer humanitarian support since the refugees near Ukraine’s borders will need resources that are likely to be depleted quickly.
According to Jamous, approximately 500,000 Ukrainians have already fled to neighboring countries to seek safety. UNHCR estimates that the conflict in Ukraine could drive four million refugees.
But Jamous believed that most people who left the country hope to return home when it is safe to do so. She stated that the UNHCR would consider resettlement options with countries like Canada later.
For Canadians looking to get an immigration visa for their loved ones in Ukraine, there are regulations and protocols to follow to ensure their rights and protection. They can reach out to family law offices in Mississauga or other cities in Ontario to ask for advice on how to proceed.