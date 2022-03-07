It's no secret that vitamins and minerals are essential for the body. So maybe you take a multivitamin or aim to eat a range of fruits and vegetables to get the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to thrive. But, no matter how you like to get your vitamins, it's essential to understand each different vitamin's role.
B vitamins are one of the most diverse, versatile and beneficial vitamins for the body. There are eight B vitamins in total that are water-soluble and support health and wellness for the whole mind and body. The B vitamins include riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, thiamine, biotin, cobalamin, folic acid and pyridoxine.
Let's take a closer look at B vitamins, what they do, and how they support health below!
The Many Benefits of B Vitamins
When it comes to the benefits of B vitamins, there's a lot to consider. Because there are many different types of B vitamins, many additional benefits accompany each. So what do B vitamins do? Let's break down the many benefits of B vitamins and their benefits for the body below.
Support Nervous System Health
One of the most significant benefits of B vitamins is their support for muscle and nervous system health. For example, the vitamin Thiamine is responsible for helping support the nervous system. You can get this vitamin from whole grains, beans, lentils, fish, pork and fortified breakfast cereals.
Promotes Energy Production
Our bodies need energy for just about everything they do. Energy fuels all internal and external processes, including rebuilding cells and tissues, fueling metabolism and digestion, supporting muscle use and movement and even facilitating chemical reactions in the body.
Without energy, we wouldn't be able to go through our day-to-day life without running into roadblocks like fatigue, poor metabolism and lethargy. Though other B vitamins can help support energy, the main B vitamin responsible for energy production is Riboflavin or Vitamin B2. In dairy products, lean beef, fish, leafy greens, and nuts, you can find riboflavin.
Other B vitamins like thiamine, niacin, pantothenic acid and biotin are also influential supporters of energy production, so getting a wide range of B vitamins is essential for fueling the body from the inside out.
Antioxidant Properties
Another benefit of B vitamins is their antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help support health by combating free radicals in the body. Free radicals can be compared to pollution.
Free radicals can come from cigarette smoke, stress, certain foods, toxins, high blood sugar levels, bacteria, air pollution and other external sources. When unaddressed, free radicals can lead to oxidative stress on the body, which can cause serious harm in the long run.
This is where antioxidants come in handy. Certain antioxidants or foods with antioxidant properties can help minimize free radicals in the body to support health and wellness. Of course, the body can also generate antioxidants, but it's best to supplement this with vitamins and foods.
The B vitamin Niacin is excellent at supporting antioxidant activity in the body. Found in beef liver, grains, nuts and vegetables like potatoes, broccoli, and spinach, this vitamin is delicious and nutritious.
Promotes Hemoglobin Production
Hemoglobin is a type of protein that's found in red blood cells. It's essential for carrying oxygen to the lungs. Our bodies produce hemoglobin naturally, but Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, helps promote this process.
Emotional & Hormonal Health
The same vitamin that supports hemoglobin production also promotes emotional and hormonal health. Here's how! Pyridoxine helps regulate mood by supporting specific enzymatic reactions and creating neurotransmitters that support emotional hormones. These include serotonin, dopamine and gamma-aminobutyric acid. These three hormones are essential for keeping mental and emotional health, happiness and wellness.
DNA Synthesis and Cellular Growth
Our bodies continually need to perform DNA repair and synthesis to stay healthy when it comes to DNA. The B Vitamins Niacin, Folate and Cobalamin are excellent for this job! Each of these three vitamins helps support DNA synthesis, repair, cellular growth, and overall health for the body.
Neurological Function
The B vitamins aren't just excellent for the body, but they carry a range of benefits for the mind as well! For example, vitamin B12 supports neurological function, the nervous system and more for the mind. This vitamin carries many different benefits from supporting neurotransmitter production and activity to regulative coenzymes that keep the mind.
Which B Vitamins Do You Need?
When considering which B vitamins you need to stay healthy and support your mind and body, it can be easy to pick and choose a few. However, it's essential to get a variety of B vitamins from food and vitamin supplements. Your body needs many B vitamins to thrive, so using a vitamin supplement is one of the best and easiest ways to get the nutrients you need!