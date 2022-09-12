Cyber attacks and data breaches are becoming more complex every day. Installing antivirus software on your computer network simply isn’t enough and businesses are struggling to find ways to beef up their cyber security to combat the rise of hackers. According to Inc.com, 60% of small businesses fold within six months of a cyber attack. The good news is there are practical solutions to this problem, such as investing in cyber insurance. Cyber insurance works just like car insurance and protects businesses in the case of a data breach or cyber attack. However, cyber insurance may not be necessary for every business’s specific needs. When exactly do you need to get cyber insurance? We’ll answer this critical question and more below.
What is Cyber Insurance?
Cyber insurance, also known as cyber liability insurance, is a cover policy that protects a business in the event of a cyber attack, data breach, and/or cybercrime. If your business falls victim to a cyber attack, many policies will pay for the expenses incurred and potentially prevent financial devastation from a massive data breach. According to CNBC, cyberattacks cost companies $200,000 on average, which puts many out of business. Companies large and small could benefit from cyber insurance, especially if you store sensitive data and personal information.
Who Needs Cyber Insurance?
Every business with sensitive data relies on technology, has a network, and/or possesses an online component that needs cyber insurance today. It would be worth investing in a policy if your business stores essential data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, phone numbers, etc.. If you have a large customer base, cyber insurance will cover any regulatory fines. Larger companies with valuable assets tend to be more at risk for cybercrime, so cyber insurance is an excellent way to reduce your financial risks. Many hackers think of small businesses as easy targets, and cyber insurance is a preventative measure. You can always consult a cyber insurance agent to see what policy is the best fit for your business.
What Does Cyber Insurance Cover?
Cyber insurance companies cover a variety of situations that may arise in the event of cybercrime. It mainly depends on your business's specific policy and security needs. Cyber insurance policies usually cover legal fees, data recovery costs, data restoration, data forensics, and damaged software/hardware. They also tend to cover the cost of notifying customers, identity recovery, ransom demands, business interruption costs, credit monitoring, and more. Third-party coverage typically includes private lawsuits, media liability claims, negligence claims, and fines.
What Doesn’t Cyber Insurance Cover?
Cyber insurance doesn’t cover everything and definitely isn’t a replacement for cyber security risk management. Cyber insurance companies don’t cover damage due to human error, poor cyber security, improving technology, security upgrades, and intellectual property theft. Cyber insurance companies also don’t cover a decline in share prices, market share, revenue, and a potential negative reputation. Cyber insurance companies tend to cost business interruption costs but don’t cover lost revenue related to any other long-term effects of a cyber attack.
When Should You Get It?
It would be wise to get a cyber insurance policy in place as soon as possible. With the rise in frequency of attacks combined with major corporations and even banks being hit by cyber crimes in recent years, it’s highly important to get cyber security measures in place as a preventative measure. Getting it sooner than later is highly recommended for businesses. If you wait too long and fall victim to a data breach, your policy will be more costly due to the incident. It’s better to be preventative rather than reactive, especially when it comes down to your cybersecurity.
Cyber Insurance Costs
Cyber insurance companies are usually affordable for most businesses and can cost anywhere from $500 per year to $50,000 annually. Every policy differs in scale, options, and reach. If you already have reasonable security measures, such as network firewalls, antivirus software, and regularly updating passwords, your premium will be lower. If you have a history of data breaches or cyber-attacks, you’ll most likely be paying a higher price. This also depends on your industry, the number of employees, and the type of sensitive data you look after.
Conclusion
Cyber insurance is a great preventative measure for businesses but should not be a cure-all. Solid cyber security practices, regular employee training, and cyber insurance can add layers to your overall security plan. Cyber insurance benefits any size company and can help your business bounce back. It’s best to get a cyber insurance policy in place as soon as possible because cyber attacks can happen anytime. Cyber insurance is relatively affordable, and the price could go up or down depending on several factors. Either way, cyber insurance is becoming more and more essential and may become the norm in this digital age.