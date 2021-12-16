Ever wonder what vanilla almond milk tastes like? Well, if you're one of the many people who drink it regularly and want to know more about your favorite beverage, then this blog post is for you! Vanilla almond milk tastes much smoother than its unsweetened counterpart. It's also sweet because it typically has added sugar or artificial sweeteners in it. Some people think that vanilla flavor may be too strong for some palates, but there are no actual drawbacks to drinking Vanilla Almond Milk other than that it doesn't have as much protein as other types of dairy products do. The best thing about Vanilla Almond Milk is how versatile it can be. You can use this non-dairy beverage to make all kinds of smoothies, juices, and holiday cocktails for a delicious alternative to dairy products.
What is almond milk, and how is it made?
With so many different dairy alternatives these days, we’re often left wondering what exactly these alternatives are and how exactly they are made. Almond milk is fairly simple to make and is easy to produce in small batches at home. All you need is a heaping pile of almonds, a blender, and some water! Blend the almonds with your water, and strain the solution using a fine mesh strainer to separate the solids from your milk mixture. The result is a pleasant, creamy mixture similar to milk’s but with a nuttier flavor. Alternatively, it can be made by mixing water with almond butter.
Vanilla almond milk
Vanilla almond milk is essentially pure almond with added flavors and compounds to create a sweeter, creamier taste. Vanilla almond milk is slightly less nutritional than regular almond milk due to the added sugars involved in making it. This is dependent on the exact product you purchase, as some brands will add extra preservatives and sugars for mass production and distribution. These are blends you want to avoid, as they are rather unhealthy. As always, read the ingredient label to learn what kinds of chemicals, sugars and compounds brands put in their vanilla almond milk mixtures.
Great for smoothies and blends
When you do find a blend that works for you and has natural sweeteners, consider that vanilla almond milk is much better than regular almond milk for making smoothies and creamy juice blends! This is because of the added flavor from vanilla extract, sugar and sea salt. Although, vanilla almond milk adds a little kick into your almond smoothie blend, you won’t regret including it in your recipe!
Try this vanilla almond beverage today!
As we mentioned, many brands add unnecessary preservatives to their almond milk blends, making them ultimately less healthy than their dairy relatives. Look into Pressed Juicery’s vanilla almond milk beverage, which includes a (thankfully) concise list of ingredients! They have almond milk, dates, vanilla extract and sea salt. This product is delicious and a lot healthier than the traditional options available for vanilla almond milk blends. Dates are a naturally sweet fruit that goes great with almonds and are commonly used in smoothies as a healthy alternative to sweeteners and syrups. This beverage is packed with protein and contains fewer carbs, sugars, and sodium than other vanilla almond milk blends currently on the market. This is a great drink to enjoy on its own, mix into a smoothie recipe of your own, or use to make a delicious creamy holiday cocktail for you and your family to enjoy this season.
The difference between regular and vanilla almond milk is that vanilla almond milk uses vanilla extract, sea salt, and other sweeteners to enhance the flavor. It's an excellent option for those who want a more flavorful beverage without all of the extra calories from added sugars or artificial sweeteners like aspartame. Almond milk on its own is a great healthy alternative to milk if you can tolerate nuts. Hence, it’s essential that whatever product you choose isn’t adding unhealthy sugars and artificial sweeteners. Pressed Juicery’s vanilla almond milk is an excellent option because it uses dates as a natural sweetener and vanilla extract to enhance the flavor.
Almond milk blends are great for smoothies because of their creamy texture and unique flavor. Even without added vanilla and sweeteners, almond milk is a delicious option for blending healthy smoothies to start your day.