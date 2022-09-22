As adults, we may often find ourselves looking at children and thinking about how jealous we are of their carefree, job-free, responsibility-free lifestyle (for the most part). After all, who wouldn’t love to become a kid again for a day and spend their time playing, enjoying life, doing what makes them happiest, and – most importantly – napping?
Even though we may point to “adult” things like work, bills, and relationship stressors as reasons we lose sleep, many biological, environmental, and even chemical factors can impact sleep cycles at any age.
When it comes to helping your child navigate a rough night’s sleep and ensuring they always get the rest they need to thrive, grow and stay healthy, there are several natural remedies you can try. From trying out a new sleep patch to limiting screen time before bed and more, you have many options that will help your child (and you, as a result) get a deep sleep and nourishing rest they need to continue living their best lives.
So how exactly do you know if your child isn’t getting enough sleep? Beyond the obvious signs, like complaining, frequent naps, or general crankiness, here are a few things to look out for:
Hyperactivity
If your child has been noticeably more lethargic, cranky or low-energy, you can take that as a pretty clear sign they’re not getting enough sleep. But did you know hyperactivity can also signal your child isn’t getting enough sleep?
Some signs of ADHD in children – such as being unable to focus, finish tasks or sit still – can be a symptom that they’re simply not getting enough sleep.
Chronic and/or Morning Headaches
As an adult, you know how bad your body can feel after a poor night’s sleep – your headaches, you can barely keep your eyes open, and your mood can radically shift.
If your child is also experiencing morning headaches or chronic headaches every single day, that may not only be a sign that they’re not getting enough sleep – it may be an indicator of early sleep apnea.
If your child is showing signs of being exceptionally sleepy during the day and complaining of headaches, take them to their pediatrician.
Decreased Social Skills
If your child is usually very social and bubbly and is suddenly less interested in being around other kids or participating in their usual social activities, that may be a clear indicator that they’re experiencing poor sleep. After all, how often do we find ourselves wanting to avoid interaction after a bad night’s sleep?
Sleep deprivation not only impacts your child’s desire to be social, it can also impact their behavior in social settings. If you’re noticing they seem to be more tuned out of conversations, uninterested in playing or doing other physical activities or indifferent about their activities with their friends, these can all be a telltale sign of sleep deprivation.
Crankiness and Moodiness
This is another one that we adults are all too familiar with. A poor night’s sleep can make our general mood and composure do a complete about-face, and this experience is the same (if not more dramatic) in children.
When kids are little, they cry and whine when they want to nap. Even if your child is in their early adolescence, this can be just as much of a sign that they need to get better rest. This sign can be even more apparent if your typically bubbly, energetic, happy child is suddenly acting less energized and more irritable.
How Can You Help Them Sleep Better?
Thankfully, there are plenty of steps you can take to help your child get a better night’s sleep. Sleep patches and melatonin are two popular remedies for people of all ages looking to get a better night’s sleep, and they make these options safe and properly dosed for kids as well.
Another extremely important step you can take to help your child sleep better is limiting the amount of screen time they have throughout the day – especially before bed. Experts recommend turning your child’s electronics off at least two hours before bedtime to help them sleep fully and fall asleep quickly. The same goes for physical activity – though many kids can get a sudden burst of energy before bed, it’s important to try as much as possible to help them fully relax and get all their energy out at least two hours before bedtime.
Lastly, making sure your child adheres to a regular bedtime routine and sleep time is essential to ensuring their sleep hygiene. Whether in school or not, setting a routine and helping them stick to it is the number one way to help them find true rest.