Sure, there are a ton of lovely things to say about the holiday season: family time, pretty snowfalls, great big meals, gift-giving. But the more invested you are in the season, the more chances you will get stressed out.
What do you feed your vegan cousin at Thanksgiving? How are you going to get any alone time when your in-laws are staying at your house? Is your mother going to tell you one more time that she hates your hair? What are you going to do with the kids now that they’re off school for winter break?
According to a survey, 45% of Americans would prefer to refuse to participate in the holiday season if they could, but they cannot. Holiday stress statistics show that 69% of people are stressed over “lack of time during the holidays.” An equal number of people are worried about “lack of money.” Finally, 51% of people are stressed about “giving and receiving gifts.”
The physical manifestations of stress seem particularly acute for the holidays. But if you learn to recognize them-- that upset tummy may not be a stomach bug, it may be stress-- you’ll know how to treat them best. These manifestations of stress include:
- Insomnia
- Fatigue
- Problems focusing
- Gut issues
- Over- or undereating
- Irritability
- Poor motor coordination
- Headaches
- Feeling sad for “no reason.”
Here are some quick and easy ways to reduce stress:
- Breathe: Believe it or not, simply taking the time to breathe with mindfulness can help you stop the stress spiral. Taking a few deep breaths from the diaphragm has been shown to lower cortisol levels, which can help reduce stress and anxiety.
- Give yourself a hand massage: Scientific evidence has shown that a regular hand massage may help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety. Hand reflexology is an ancient healing practice that targets specific areas of your body by applying pressure to points on the hands.
- Do some yoga: The physical act of stretching your limbs should relieve the sore muscles in your body where you store your stress. In addition, the quiet mind required to practice yoga may allow you to silence some of the negative thoughts in your head.
- Meditate: Like yoga for the mind, meditation comes in many forms, but the main goal is to achieve a still mind. So if your mind is racing from holiday stress, download a meditation app or visit one of the thousands of meditation videos on YouTube and follow along.
- Sip green tea: According to the University of Colorado at Boulder, “Green tea is a source of L-Theanine, a chemical that helps relieve anger.” Plus, the mindful act of making tea is also soothing to the brain and body. It requires attention and patience, two things you’ll need to focus on if you want to rid yourself of the stress of the holidays.
- Cuddle with a pet: If you have a pet, you probably already know this. Not all of us have a pet that’s a big cuddler, but if you do, you know that spending time focused on your pet is a great way to stop or pause a stress cycle. Good for your pet and good for you.
- CBD: Full-spectrum hemp CBD gummies may help right away for an isolated event—such as when your dad starts to talk politics at the Thanksgiving table or your kids hate the toys you so thoughtfully hunted for. It’s more discreet and better for your body than pouring yourself another glass of wine. Also, taking CBD regularly has been said to balance the highs and lows of daily life.
Holiday stress can make you miss the moments that make this season so unique-- either you’ll be too focused on something else, too grumpy, or too busy to take in those moments. First, learn the subtle (and not so subtle) signs of stress. Then, know that you have quick and easy practices on hand that will help alleviate some of that stress, giving you room to enjoy all the little things that make this season “the most wonderful time of the year.”