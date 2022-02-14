Have you finally decided that it's time to make a move toward improving your career status? For millions of working adults, this natural urge to get ahead takes the form of staying put in their current jobs but attempting to increase pay, get a promotion, or at least put supervisors on notice that they want to expand their professional horizons. In addition to letting higher-ups know that you are a dedicated, hard-working person, consider earning a master's degree in your particular specialty. Other tactics include volunteering for special assignments, asking for a raise, and making a concerted effort to rank high in annual reviews. Here are some suggestions for advancing your career, no matter how long you've been on the job.
Advertise Your Dedication
Supervisors and managers aren't mind readers. That's why if you want to make a genuine and personal transformation in terms of your career, you must regularly remind them of your goals. Your immediate supervisor needs to know that you're willing to make a geographic move if necessary and that you intend to stick with the company for many years to build a rewarding career. Advertising your intentions need not be overly obvious or blatant, but it makes sense to let those in power know where you stand in terms of dedication and willingness to adapt to company needs.
Earn a Relevant Master's Degree
One of the most effective ways to move up a notch on the career ladder is to earn a graduate degree in a field that's closely related to your current job duties. Fortunately, even if company assistance programs are not enough to cover all the costs, you can opt for a student loan through a private lender. It's a reliable way to gain access to competitive interest rates and lenient terms. In addition, when you choose to apply for Earnest graduate student loans, you can finance an online or in-person master's degree program and immediately begin taking classes that will count toward the total credit hour requirements for the diploma.
Volunteer
Workers often overlook the inherent value of volunteering within their company for chores like coaching sports teams, heading up task forces on social service projects, organizing company-sponsored public events like local runs or bicycling competitions, and more. Speak with the company's services director and find out what's available. Managers pay close attention to employees who give their spare time to company-related activities. Plus, participating in such activities can help you build valuable personal relationships across departments and functional areas within your organization. Finally, don't forget to ask for raises during quarterly or annual review meetings with your supervisor. Of course, you will need to maintain a sterling work record to succeed with your requests.
Work Hard to Ace Annual Reviews
Whether your performance review occurs on a quarterly or annual basis, be sure to prepare for it all year long. Make a checklist of any suggestions your boss gave you in a prior review and focus on accomplishing them. Plus, don't be shy about asking for a short meeting with your supervisor to discuss the techniques you're using to meet the job goals discussed in your last review.