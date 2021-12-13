Although there's a growing trend for micro homes in the modern world among minimalist consumers, many people still dream of a day when they can own their own large home. You don't necessarily need a huge family to make the dream of a bigger home worthwhile either. With more people working from home than ever before in today's landscape, a bigger property can mean more space for home offices and workshops.
Of course, with a large house comes extra responsibilities. The bigger your home, the more time you're going to need to spend following efficient cleaning tips and maintaining it outside as well. You'll also find it's generally more expensive to live in a larger property too. If you're wondering whether now could be the time to make the transition for you, the following signs will help.
You can afford it
Perhaps the most obvious sign is that you can afford it, so it's a good time to move to a new, larger property. If you've got plenty of cash in your savings account for a new deposit, or you know you can afford to buy a larger house based on the value of the property you're going to be selling, then you're in a good position. Remember to think about the cost of monthly bills for the home, like heating, electricity, and other essentials – these will all increase with square footage.
If you're concerned about the amount you spend monthly already, look for ways to reduce your monthly costs instead. You can refinance your existing student loans into a new loan with a private lender and use a calculator to determine precisely what you can expect to pay. A student loan refinancing calculator can help you budget for your new home.
Your life has changed
Another significant sign you're ready to move to a new home is something in your life has changed significantly. As you reflect on personal growth, you might bring to light, great reasons to upgrade your living situation. For instance, you might have a new family member coming soon and want to have enough space in your home for a new bedroom or nursery.
Alternatively, as mentioned above, you could be planning on working more frequently from home and need space for an office. Some people decide to move to a larger home after getting multiple pets or discovering a new hobby that requires a little more space around the house – like woodwork. If your life has seen a significant change and a bigger space improves it, you can consider your options.
You've done your research
Finally, suppose you've spent the time and effort to look into the realities of living in a larger home, and you've decided it's a good idea for you. In that case, you're not rushing in without thinking about everything carefully. If you're prepared for the extra work involved, you know you can afford the expense, and you're committed to making everything work, then you're perfectly positioned to start exploring your options. A new home is never something you should rush into, even if you think you've got a million excuses to size up in the next couple of years. Whenever you're thinking of making a significant change, you should take the time to look at the realities of all your options first.