Are you concerned that you or your child might be having a time focusing on everything that has to be done during the day? While you might need to try a bit harder, it is possible that you might also have ADHD. ADHD stands for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. This is one of the most common mental health conditions people suffer, and many do not realize that it can impact people of all ages. While taking nootropics could be a helpful treatment option, the first step is to make an accurate diagnosis. What are some of the most common signs and symptoms of this condition?
The Person Appears Driven by a Motor
One of the most common signs of ADHD is that people will say that the person appears to be driven by a motor. This means that the person appears to have a boundless source of energy and never seems to get tired. They might even look like they are bouncing off the walls. While this is more common in children, it can also impact adults with ADHD as well.
Blurting Out Answers and Not Waiting Their Turn
Someone with ADHD will continue to blurt out the answer in school even when it is not their turn. Children often forget to raise their hand even when they have been told multiple times that they must wait until they are called on. They might even do this a few minutes after being reminded. But, then, the person doesn't like to wait in line. This isn't malicious, but the child might not realize that they have to wait in line and give other people a chance to go first.
Starting Multiple Projects and Not Finishing Them
Many people with ADHD will end up starting multiple projects but never finish any of them. In childhood, this could look like a child starting numerous puzzles but not finishing them. In adulthood, this could be an adult starting multiple projects and never remembering that they need to complete them. While this could also be a sign of other conditions, it is one of the hallmark signs of ADHD. This is something that has to be addressed before it leads to significant quality of life issues.
Getting to the Bottom of the Page and Not Remembering Anything
Finally, many people with ADHD struggle with reading and math comprehension. For example, a child with ADHD will often start reading a story or a textbook but when they get to the bottom of the page, they will forget everything they just read. They might not even remember the title of the book. In adults, someone might be reading an article or a presentation, but when they get to the bottom of the page, they don't remember what they just read. ADHD can lead to significant problems focusing, which can make reading comprehension seem impossible for some people.
ADHD Must Be Diagnosed Early
Like other medical conditions, this is a condition that can vary significantly from person to person. If you believe that you have ADHD or your child has ADHD, you need to reach out to a doctor who can help you. Then, you need to work with your doctor to develop a treatment strategy that has been customized to meet your needs. This is a condition that can be managed effectively when it is diagnosed correctly. However, it can make a significant difference in a child's development.