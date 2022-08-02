Communication has always been and will always be an important part of conducting business. This is true at every level. From forming and maintaining business-to-business relationships and partnerships, to cultivating a loyal consumer base. Strong communication tactics are integral to developing a long-lasting and successful business. In the pursuit of developing powerful communication strategies, organizational leaders need to also understand the importance of personalized conversations and communications with their customers.
Engaging in personalized conversations with consumers, organizations are better able to instill customer loyalty. This leads to higher rates of personal referrals and a stronger brand reputation. Despite the digital age, word-of-mouth is still extremely popular and arguably even more so. Since the opinion of one person can travel instantaneously and reach hundreds, thousands, or even millions, organic referrals are the golden egg of organizational growth.
How an organization communicates with consumers is also a big part in creating the customer experience. The customer experience is the overall feelings a customer retains toward an organization after the culmination of different interactions that a single consumer had with that company or brand. Being able to communicate on a personal level even across a digital platform is particularly important to modern consumers.
Understanding the Modern Consumer
Understanding the modern consumer is extremely beneficial in creating personalized communications that are engaging, effective, and impactful. Many modern consumers are digital natives, and all of the consumers that enter the marketplace moving forward will also be digital natives. These are consumers that were born into the era of smart technology and the internet. As such, they operate with a digital mindset. A term coined to describe certain generational trends in thinking patterns.
For instance, social media has instilled an innate desire for instant-gratification in many digital natives. This is specifically how many social media platforms are designed, and this design impacts the way that young people think and process information. The digital mindset is about more than social media, though.
The digital mindset is an approach to thinking that puts digital solutions at the forefront of operations. As such, people that operate with a digital mindset prioritize efficiency and transparency. Many consumers operating with a digital mindset, though, also seek out businesses that reflect their own societal values. Modern consumers are generally more well-informed, exhibit complex purchase patterns, and are more willing to bounce between brands after a single negative customer experience due to the saturated digital landscape. Having an understanding of the modern consumer and the digital mindset can inform marketing professionals and organizational leaders in developing effective and personalized communications.
Making the Most of Your Data
Beyond a general understanding of the modern day consumer and the digital mindset, organizations that are dedicated to creating highly personalized communications can utilize their available data.
However, truly optimizing the customer experience with personalized customer communications takes more than just a single data source. Many organizations are already utilizing more than one data center anyway. A program like HubSpot, for example, is a popular inbound marketing sales platform. It provides a lot of different services that rely on customer data. However, combining this with the other data centers an organization uses, like Snowflake, can create an even more comprehensive consumer profile. By synchronizing Snowflake to HubSpot, data is shared between these two programs and marketing professionals can access important consumer data in crafting personalized messaging that would otherwise be unavailable.
Creating an Excellent Customer Experience
By creating an excellent customer experience in the modern economy, a company is able to stand above and beyond the competition. This is especially the case when consumers have so many options readily available in the supersaturated virtual marketplace
By understanding what’s important to the modern day consumer and utilizing all of the available data between programs, organizations can continually and consistently deliver a top-tier customer experience that keeps their customers loyal.
The Triple Bottom Line
The triple bottom line is an important concept to understand in running and operating a business in the modern economy. The name is an evolved form of what was long-known as the bottom line. The bottom line refers to the financial standing of a company. The triple bottom line still takes this into account. However, it also takes into account two more important lines that consumers consider in purchase decisions; the environmental bottom line and the socially responsible bottom line.
Understanding where a company belongs in the social conversation is more important today than it has been in 50 years. Having a good grasp of the triple bottom line can help companies better connect with consumers on the things that matter to them the most.
Wrapping Up
There are many reasons that connecting with consumers on a personal level is still important even in a digital and remote world. Arguably, this personal connection carries even more weight in today’s society and should be a priority for every organization.