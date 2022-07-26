The quality of your sleep might matter more than you think it does, as well as for far more reasons than might initially be on your radar. But what are these reasons exactly? And, the bigger question, how do you improve your sleep quality if that’s something you need? Do edibles with CBD help? How about not using your phone in bed?
If you’re interested in learning more about the importance of high-quality sleep, as well as how to make your sleep better, you’re in the right place. We’re going to break down everything you need to know.
Bodily Repair During Sleep
Sleep is vital for making sure that your body stays in its best possible shape. So if you’re quite clumsy, get sick easily, or deal with a number of other issues, it’s especially important for you to improve your sleep quality.
That’s because any cuts and bruises you suffer will be much more likely to heal quickly if you sleep well. And sleep also boosts your immune system, making it easier for your body to fight off viruses and colds.
Sleeping to Consolidating Memories and Processing Information
Good quality sleep also allows your brain to process the information that you took in during the day. So if you learned a new formula in math class or have just studied for a history exam, sleep is actually going to make it much easier for you to hold onto that important information.
Additionally, sleep can help you consolidate your memories. This is especially significant when it comes to special life events, but it can also be useful for helping you keep the promises you’ve made throughout the day. That means high-quality sleep might even help you maintain your important relationships.
High-Quality Sleep Lets You be More Productive
If you’ve been struggling with productivity in work or school, it might help to take a look at your sleep schedule. Maintaining a healthy sleep schedule can keep you from needing to take naps during the day. High-quality sleep might also allow you to hold onto your focus and concentration for much longer than you normally would without it. Working harder might not be the answer if you could improve your sleep habits.
Sleep to Improve Mental Health and Mood
Did you know that poor-quality sleep can make your mental health issues worse? If you have been struggling with your depression, anxiety, or other mental health-related problems, getting more regular sleep will probably make things a little bit easier on you.
The same can be said for your mood. If you find yourself being especially irritable or emotional, this might be your body’s way of telling you that you need some extra rest. So take a nap and work on that sleep schedule, and you just might find your mood and mental health improving.
How do You Improve Your Sleep?
Now you know why the quality of your sleep matters, but you’re probably wondering exactly how you can improve your sleep quality. You might also want to know what fixing your sleep schedule should look like.
Try Edibles with CBD
Edibles with CBD can have a calming effect on your body, without making your brain feel too fuzzy. So if you’ve been having long-term issues with your sleep and nothing else seems to be working for you, edibles with CBD just might be a great option for you.
Making your body less restless, edibles with CBD might allow you to finally settle in for the night and catch a few more hours of sleep than you normally do. If that’s all that it takes for you to start falling asleep on time, consider giving these a try.
Have a Regular Bedtime
If you don’t already, try to give yourself a regular bedtime. By getting your body and mind into the habit of heading to bed around the same time every day, you’ll be much more likely to fall asleep quickly. This is in comparison to when you have a more erratic or irregular sleep schedule, for example.
This can help you to regulate your circadian rhythm, allowing you to feel more awake during the day. In turn, this can boost your productivity, your mental health and mood, and a number of other things we discussed earlier.
Avoid Using Your Phone in Bed
This rule goes for all technology that you might have at home, but it’s actually a good idea to stop using your phone in bed. The scientists and experts have it right, and here’s why: Using technology in bed allows your brain to associate your sleeping area with being awake. Therefore, try your best to get out of bed before you reach for your phone, even on days off.
That means that any activities aside from sleep and sex should really be outside of your bedroom. Additionally, if you find that you can’t fall asleep after 20 minutes or so, it’s a good idea to get out of bed and do something else that you find calming for a little bit. This will also help your brain to stop associating your bed with being awake.