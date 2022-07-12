What do experienced traders and investors mean when discussing safe haven assets? Are safe-haven assets any more secure, reliable, or profitable than asset classes like stocks and traditional commodities? The word safe implies that they are better than standard offerings, particularly in volatile markets. Every serious investor and trader should learn the facts, whether plying their craft part-time or full-time.
That means understanding why working people acquire safe-haven assets daily, learning the benefits and risks, and figuring out how to trade them. It's also helpful to explore the potential pitfalls and frauds that are sometimes associated with safe-haven assets. For example, there are multiple online scams related to gold investing. The good news is that prospective investors can sidestep the bad players and fraudsters by working with reputable sellers and service providers.
Why People Buy Safe Haven Assets
There are several reasons the terminology came into being. First, consumers have struggled to find safe ways to store their money for centuries. In ancient times, all the way up until the late 1800s, there were two popular ways of doing so. One was to maintain a small stash of precious metals in a secret location, often a hole in the ground. Another was cash or coins. In modern times, no one wants to keep large quantities of coins, cash or precious metals in their homes.
That's why so many turns to a reliable gold trading website where they can learn about the different ways to leverage the power of gold to grow their wealth. Some store emergency cash in a safe deposit box or a cookie jar, but most modern working people have bank accounts. If they own any safe-haven assets, the form is usually gold-backed stocks, bullion, other precious metals, utility stocks, and government-backed bonds or ETFs (exchange-traded funds).
Pros
Some safe-haven financial instruments are better than others. Collectible art is a favorite way to beat inflation and diversify a portfolio. But artworks are hard to sell and might not appreciate for many years. The pros of investments like gold, cash and utility shares include liquidity, ease of storage and the potential for appreciation in value. Of course, cash is the exception to that rule, which is why most people attempt to put what cash they have into interest-bearing accounts. When properly stored or kept in a secure brokerage account, precious metals and utility company stocks are perhaps the two ideal examples of assets that can outpace inflation and deliver reasonable returns in any economic environment.
Cons
There are a few cons to the entire safe-haven asset class, particularly for investors who keep their valuable items at home or in a safe deposit box. Home storage of gold or other bullion metals is a major mistake. Homes are targeted by thieves who nowadays use special kinds of sophisticated metal detectors to sniff out secret hoards of gold and silver bullion. It's wiser to keep precious metals in a bank box or the form of gold stocks within a brokerage account.
How to Trade Them
Trading non-traditional assets can be challenging, depending on how liquid they are. However, things like precious metal stocks, bullion, cash, shares of stock, investment-grade wine and cryptocurrency are easy to buy, sell, store and trade. The main reason behind their liquidity is their popularity. Millions of willing buyers are in the metal, stock, wine and similar markets at any given moment.
Investors use brokerage accounts to exchange their haven asset items for ready cash or sell them in the open market via an online auction or sales site. Trading is usually not a concern for those who stow away things of value unless the items are things like rare coins, artworks or other collectibles. It's important to remember that just because something holds its value or appreciates, it might not be easy to liquidate. Coin collections are the ideal example of excellent haven valuables that can take several weeks to sell via a licensed dealer.
Avoiding Fraud
Look for the two telltale signs of trickery: outsized returns and unfounded claims. Examples of online advertisement types to avoid include statements like, you can earn 1,000% on silver in just two years or our company has made more platinum and silver millionaires than any other firm. Promises of riches are the most telling sign of potential fraud. Buying precious metal from individuals is also a gamble you should avoid. If you purchase bullion, go through a licensed dealer, bank or registered coin seller.