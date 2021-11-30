When it comes to engagement rings, there are two options: diamonds and Moissanite. Of course, diamonds have always been the traditional first choice for an engagement ring - after all, who would not want a sparkling diamond on their finger? However, Moissanite has many advantages and benefits that might change your mind. This is especially if you look further at MoissaniteCo.com than what is common knowledge.
First, we must understand what Moissanite and diamonds are. French chemist Dr. Henri Moissan discovered Moissanite in 1893 while looking through a meteor sample from Arizona’s Canyon Diablo. These Moissanite crystals were actually “silicon carbide” or SiC. After the discovery, Moissanite supply when to the next level of lab production.
Today, most of the Moissanite for jewelry in the market is lab-grown. Meanwhile, diamonds naturally form several hundred miles below Earth’s surface under intense heat and pressure. They are usually found 60 miles down on average but are sometimes found even lower.
Choosing between Moissanite and diamonds
Moissanites are not diamonds. They are different stones and unique. Diamonds take billions of years to form, while Moissanite is lab-grown. The process imitates the natural formation process. In addition, unlike diamonds, Moissanite is available in every color of the rainbow except for red.
Today, Moissanite is an excellent alternative to diamonds. However, it is not always a genuine diamond replacement. All the same, Moissanite is a beautiful stone and has different properties than diamonds, so either one (or both) can make great rings.
Physical properties of Moissanite and diamonds
Overall, both diamonds and Moissanite are very durable, withstanding the test of time and any fashion trends that might come along. However, there are vital differences.”
Hardness and durability
Moissanite is harder than diamond and can resist scratching better than a diamond. However, Moissanite is very difficult to cut and shape into a brilliant gemstone because of its hardness. This is because Moissanite design is harder than most jewels for making in the laboratory.
Diamonds have been the hardest known gemstones for a long time, scoring 10 on the Mohs scale, the standard for measuring hardness. However, Moissanite scores 9.2 - 9.25, which is better than diamond when it comes to hardness and durability.
Resistance to heat
Moissanite has a high resistance to heat and chemicals. As a result, it will not melt at high temperatures, making it suitable for any jewelry.
Electrical conductivity
Moissanite is an excellent electrical insulator. Diamonds are great conductors of electricity, but Moissanite is an inferior conductor of electricity. As a result, Moissanite is more similar to diamonds in this respect than they are to most other gems. Diamonds, however, will carry an electric charge quite well because they have many minor defects.
Chemical stability
Chemical tests have confirmed that Moissanite is very stable under normal conditions. In addition, moissanite does not react to common household chemicals the way diamonds do, making cleaning them much easier. Cleaning Moissanite jewelry is usually just a simple matter of wiping it down with a damp cloth.
Fire and brilliance
Moissanite is more brilliant and fiery than diamond. This is so because Moissanite has a higher refractive index than diamond.
Moissanite is lab-grown
Diamonds are rare, while Moissanite is lab-grown. Therefore, you can purchase relatively inexpensive Moissanite jewelry for everyday wear. Moreover, today, you can synthesize Moissanite at home. Thus, the gemstone is produced in large amounts. Hence the low prices.
The larger supply and the lower prices mean that you can get better deals on Moissanite than diamond. This is especially if your supplier is pushing a brand name while discounting what they are selling.
The stone’s shape and cut
This comparison favors diamond because both its shape and cut are more varied. Additionally, if you want a lab-grown gemstone, chances are good it will be Moissanite. This is because companies can grow large amounts of Moissanite stone.
Diamonds have an extensive grading system for clarity, color, cut, etc. However, Moissanite only has one grading scale for overall quality.
Final thoughts
Diamonds and moissanites are both beautiful and durable stones, but the Moissanite is a wiser choice if you are concerned about price. However, you can choose a diamond for several reasons. For example, you can pick a diamond if you want a classic engagement ring that has stood the test of time.