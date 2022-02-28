You know that public relations are essential for getting your name out there if you’re running a business. However, you may also know that PR can be expensive – especially if you're not getting the results you want.
But what if I told you there was a way to get guaranteed placement for your PR campaigns without spending a fortune? It's true! In this blog post, I will teach you the basics of guaranteed placement and how to make it work for your business. So read on – your next big break could be right around the corner!
Time and again, case studies show that brands with a sparkling reputation outperform larger competitors with deeper pockets, leading to dramatic underdog victories in the world of business. This happens even more frequently in the era of the internet.
But reputation in the online realm goes deeper than public opinion. It's not just the hearts and minds of the people that a business needs to win over and keep, but also the massive, complex machinery of search engine algorithms powered by companies like Google.
Reputation is just the tip of the iceberg – authority, trust, and consistency all play a part.
In practice, this means that companies can't avoid the realities of SEO and need to boost their brand reputation by orders of magnitude through various methods and tactics. This is where strategies like Performance PR can be so powerful, amplifying and improving the facets of a brand's online presence for excellent results.
Let's explore the principles of performance PR and explain what separates this idea from the old-fashioned public relations and traditional paint-by-numbers SEO plans that no longer hold in 2022.
Performance PR Explained
When planning a public relations campaign, it's essential to make sure that you're getting the most bang for your buck. That means ensuring that your campaign reaches as many people as possible. But what if you could guarantee placement for your campaign? Wouldn't that be worth the investment?
Performance PR is the process of developing and sharpening a brand's online reputation, geared for SEO results that will prove profitable in the long term. Here are the basic concepts to grasp before discussing the on-the-ground tactics of PPR.
Domain Authority
Where do we turn when we want to learn about restaurants, tech gadgets, or any other buying decision? First and foremost, we ask people we trust – our friends, family members, coworkers – for recommendations.
It's only natural to ask for input from others in our inner circle. We have faith in their opinions and trust their authority on matters ranging from where to eat, what to wear and so on.
Now, just apply this principle to the world of SEO, where thousands of businesses in every niche are competing for a top position in Google's search engine results pages.
How is Google supposed to know which pages are trustworthy enough to deserve a high rank or even the coveted top spot? How do users know that ensure they’ll be led to a trusted site with a good reputation when they click on a page?
The answer is domain authority, a kind of digital score that accounts for a brand's perceived trustworthiness and reputation on the internet at scale.
In short, a company website without brand authority is worth next to nothing, and performance PR is used to address this exact issue for brands at any level.
Backlink Basics
There are no shortcuts to earning a higher domain authority score and climbing SEO ranks. However, we know that strong backlinks are building blocks of domain authority and give a page the advantage in search.
Backlinks are simply instances of a link that transport you from one part of the internet to your home page, product page, or any other area of your site. It might seem insignificant at first glance, but the implications of backlinks are great.
Think of backlinks like votes of confidence you might get from friends and acquaintances when you're searching for a new gym, for example. You would ask your fittest, most health-conscious friends about their top picks in the area and maybe not regard your couch potato buddy's opinion quite so seriously.
This is essentially how backlinks work in the world of domain authority and SEO more broadly.
If your page has a network of quality backlinks, Google's robust algorithm will account for this, and give your site a crucial boost over competing pages that may not have the same domain authority.
Components of Performance PR
We know that backlinks boost domain authority and positively affect a brand's online reputation. Performance PR simply puts this concept into action.
PPR ensures that every backlink built is top-quality, emphasizing the following attributes:
Relevant - Backlinks from sites related to subject matter count for more
Diverse - Backlinks leading to various pages throughout your site is a good sign
Lasting - Many backlinks come and go. The ones that last are more impactful
Legitimate - Buying and selling spammy backlinks is a no-go.
Well-Received - The more people share and link to the article, the better.
The takeaway here is that high-value backlinks are an incomparable asset in the quest for domain authority and brand reputation at large. Here's how performance PR goes about obtaining those links for your site.
Reporter Outreach
Media outlets are still far more trusted than random blogs and social media posts. Google knows this, and so do we.
Performance PR leverages connections with real reporters on the front lines, placing valuable links in breaking stories, interviews, and other timely assets.
Influencer Marketing
The right influencer is like jet fuel for a paid media campaign or a guest blog in the right corner of the web.
Through talent agencies and direct connections, performance PR strategies put brands in the right place, at the right time, and with the right people, for outstanding results.
Give Your Brand the Advantage
Every minute of the day, brands are duking it out in the digital realm for a position on SEO chart positively affect and in the minds of customers everywhere.
Performance PR is the method that sees through the matrix of concepts like domain authority and backlink best practices, boosting brands to new heights with far less time and effort than traditionally required.
Old-school PR tactics might be enough to put out fires and make the occasional splash, but your brand will only realize its full potential in the new digital landscape through performance PR.