The real estate market has never been more competitive, with houses listed one day and sold the next. So if you’re getting ready to sell or buy a home, there’s never been a better time to take advantage of the market.
Luckily, you don’t have to be a real estate pro to buy or sell a home. But, with the right tools and resources, you can learn everything you need to know about the processes and what it takes to succeed in the current market.
Let’s take a closer look at what you need to know.
Home Buying 101
If you’re interested in buying a home, you may feel intimidated and overwhelmed. The house buying market reached record-breaking highs in 2021, with bidding wars, low inventory, and houses going on and off the market in a matter of days.
Fortunately for home buyers, as interest rates slowly climb, the market is expected to start slowing down in 2022. So whether you’re a first-time home buyer or are getting ready to purchase your third investment property, you need to know about buying a house.
Before You Start Shopping
Before you start shopping for the perfect home for you, it’s essential to go over a few factors.
First, take a look at your budget. How much can you comfortably afford? There are plenty of helpful online tools to set a budget for buying a home, but you can also lay out all of your monthly income and outcome.
In other words, write down all the money coming in and going out, whether it be in bills, expenses, or debts. Then, calculate your leftovers, factor in savings, and use this as a basic outline for the mortgage payment you can afford each month.
It’s also important to decide what type of property you want to buy. Townhomes and condos are excellent choices for those who wish for amenities, but these also come with HOA fees. Homes located in larger cities will likely have a higher property tax than those outside the cities, but they may also be on city water and sewer, which could be a bonus for you.
Lastly, take a minute to determine which home features are most important to you. For example, you may want to prioritize having a two-car garage, a paved driveway, or a finished basement. Taking time to determine what you want in a home is a great way to make the shopping process much smoother.
Getting Prequalified
Because the real estate market is at an all-time high, being pre-approved or prequalified to purchase a home is a must. Sellers may not consider your offer if you’re not prequalified. But, what does it mean to be prequalified?
Simply put, getting prequalified involves getting a letter from a mortgage broker that you can withdraw a specific loan amount from the bank to purchase a home. In other words, this shows sellers that you’re able to afford a house!
Making an Offer
When you find your dream home, make an offer. Your real estate agent will help you navigate this process. Some buyers find that writing a letter to the seller can help put their offer above others.
Bringing Your Dream Home to the Closing Table
When you’ve finally landed the home of your dreams, bring it to the closing table. This process can feel lengthy and challenging but hang in there. Once you’ve closed on your new home, you can start enjoying being a homeowner.
What You Need To Know About Selling Your Home
If you’re interested in selling your home, there’s a lot to know. Here are a few tips to help.
Set a Timeline
First, it’s essential to set a timeline for when you want to start the selling process, list your home, sell your home, and move into your new home. A timeline will be helpful to you, and your selling agent as you both navigate the process.
Interview Your Agents
Next, it’s time to interview your selling agent. Having the right agent can make a big difference, so this step is essential. Make sure you hire an agent who knows the market, can appreciate the potential of your property and knows what you want as the seller.
Before You List Your Home
Next, there are a few steps before you list your home. Let’s break these down below.
- First, you’ll need to get a home inspection. This is especially helpful if you waived the inspection before purchasing your home. Understanding your home's positive and negative aspects can give you a heads up on what you need to fix and disclose to both your selling agent and buyers.
- Know what you want to upgrade and what you don’t want to upgrade. Many sellers try to increase the value of their homes by upgrading certain items. However, be sure to consult a professional so you don’t waste your time and money on upgrades that won’t bring more cash to the closing table.
- Next, get professional photos of your home taken. You want someone who can make your home feel warm, welcoming, and bright.
Collect Your Cash
Last but certainly not least, collect your cash! Once you bring the house to a close, you can get your money and enjoy your next chapter of life.
Tools That Can Help
