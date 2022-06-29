Even in the modern era, when traditional values and goals are becoming slightly extinct, there are still vast numbers of young people who plan to start families after they get their careers going. But, as in centuries past, there are several prerequisites for building a familial nest. For most, step one is earning a college degree. Other pieces of the preparatory process include:
- Learning about and getting life insurance
- Creating a detailed plan for buying a first home
- Setting up a college fund for your future children
- Reviewing medical insurance coverage
Of course, education is the central feature of planning because it has a powerful impact on lifelong earnings potential. Use the following checklist to make sure you touch all the bases of planning for having a family.
Finish College
Perhaps the most pivotal move a future parent can make is to finish college. Whether you already have a few semesters or are beginning fresh, obtaining a diploma can completely alter your future in profound ways. However, the challenge of paying for schooling is a significant obstacle for a great many prospective students and future parents. Luckily, anyone can apply for a student loan to cover all the costs of graduating from a four-year college. The best part is that today's loan apps are online affairs that don't take hours to complete. You can apply for an education loan in just a few minutes and be one step closer to holding a diploma in your hand.
Buy Life Insurance
Unfortunately, too many don't even think about life insurance until they're in their forties, when rates are much higher. Age makes a big difference for those wishing to lock in low rates and get the best deals possible. Whether single or married, it's a good idea to consult a licensed insurance agent and explore your options. Those in their twenties and thirties can snag exceptionally low premiums on whole and term insurance policies.
Make a Home Buying Plan
Newly married couples often make a detailed savings plan for buying their first home. But what about single people who intend to start families shortly but aren't yet married? The wisest move for them is to start saving for a home anyway and purchase one as soon as they can afford to. Even if you live in real estate, it is almost always a worthwhile investment for single or married adults. So it's never too early to begin qualifying to purchase a home and saving money for the down payment.
Review Medical Coverage
Few working adults can tell you the details of their medical coverage. Future parents should speak with their health insurers and find out the specifics about what is and is not covered regarding labor and delivery services. It can be helpful to switch policies or carriers depending on what kind of financial reimbursement they offer for new parents. Licensed agents can help you get the right coverage at a fair price. That way, when the time comes, starting a family won't be a substantial financial burden.