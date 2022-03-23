Are you considering some lifestyle changes now that age 55 or 60 approaches? Of course, it's wise to plan for all the changes that go along with aging, especially in a challenging economy. But what are the most effective moves for preserving wealth, protecting your standard of living, and not letting inflation eat away at savings? The good news is that there are plenty of strategies for getting the job done.
For instance, those who raised children often move to smaller living quarters after mid-life. Others turn to MECs (modified endowment contracts) to pass wealth seamlessly onto heirs. Non-financial changes include avoiding excessive exposure to the sun, expanding social networks, not using tobacco, and making exercise a habit. Of course, there's no one-size-fits-all technique, but the following suggestions can work for most people.
Downsize Your Living Space
The most common way aging couples maximize the power of a fixed income is to sell houses they no longer need. Every year, thousands of people over the age of 55 move into smaller, more efficient homes after children move out, head to college or get married. However, be careful to allow for several months of planning, especially in a challenging real estate market where prices are volatile and smaller homes can be in short supply.
Consider a Modified Endowment Contract (MEC)
MECs are a smart way for people to pass on assets to heirs. The funds are already designated for that purpose and can be converted into a MEC. The potential savings are significant, which is why it's best to learn how MECs work, what they are, and how to use to convey wealth simply and directly. Fortunately, you can check out a comprehensive site on the subject and learn the basics of modified endowment contracts. Retired people have plenty of choices for seeing that children, charitable organizations, and others are taken care of, and MECs are usually the smartest way to go.
Build Social Networks
Don't neglect to develop wide social networks. When people leave long-term jobs and begin retirement, they often miss out on the social aspect of daily living. So even if you're still working, make an effort to prioritize your mental health and update personal network lists, identify a few clubs or sports teams you might like to join when work comes to an end, and make it a point to socialize more often.
Avoid Sun and Tobacco
Be skin smart by avoiding excess exposure to damaging sunlight, especially during high hours of the afternoon. If you use tobacco products, quit as soon as possible. Of course, it's easier said than done, so join one of the many free smoking cessation programs and attend meetings regularly. Quitting has the potential to improve your physical and financial health.
Make Activity and Exercise Part of the Daily Routine
Too many retired adults fall into a rut of inactivity and fail to get started with exercise and movement. Plan to include exercise and fun outings into your routine once you officially leave your full-time job. It's about more than maintaining physical wellbeing. Staying active with sports, games, hiking, swimming, and similar pursuits is a great way to engage with the community and make new friends.