When people reach their 30th birthday, they get more serious about life. Most aim to improve their job prospects, boost financial security, and find a partner to start building a family. If you have recently hit the three-decade milestone, consider doing several things to help you transition into a more stable career, save for retirement, attend to health needs, and get your finances in order. Of course, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Still, some of the most effective tactics include buying enough life insurance based on your age and income, investing in real estate without committing to a huge capital outlay, seeking professional help with retirement planning, dealing with credit card debt, and visiting a doctor for a complete medical exam. Review the following suggestions to get started.
Buy Life Insurance
Life insurance is a bargain for younger adults, including anyone in their thirties or forties. Don’t assume that you need to have children and a spouse for life coverage to make sense. Many working adults want access to the borrowing provision in many policies or wish to leave money to a favorite charity. Consult a licensed agent to explore your options. Think of insurance as an essential investment instead of an expense.
Diversify Your Portfolio with Real Estate Shares
When people focus on building an investment portfolio, they often include stocks, bonds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). However, adding shares of rental properties to the mix is an ideal way to diversify your holdings and get the benefits of price appreciation and the chance to earn rental income. Another advantage of owning real estate shares instead of entire houses is that you don’t have to make a major financial commitment or deal with troublesome chores like handling tenant complaints or managing daily operations. Learn more by perusing an online glossary of real estate investment terms covering all the details of acquiring rental property shares.
Consult a Financial Expert about Retirement Planning
When you are tackling retirement, you’ll need to answer essential questions for yourself, and there are others that you will want an expert opinion on. First, find a reputable expert who specializes in retirement planning. Compare fees, experience levels and menus of services. Some CPAs (certified public accountants) focus on offering such services to young professionals. A planner can walk you through the entire process of crafting a detailed, realistic financial strategy based on your income and goals.
Get a Handle on Debt
Working adults with significant credit card debt need to deal with it as quickly and efficiently as possible. Consider speaking with a credit counselor to come up with a plan to pay down all balances to zero. Even if it takes five years to do so, it’s one of the best things you can do for yourself before entering middle age.
Schedule a Comprehensive Medical Exam
Don’t let health problems sneak up on you. The surest way to prevent medical issues is to visit a doctor for annual checkups. If it’s been a while since you have had a full physical, talk with your physician and schedule one as soon as possible. Regular checkups give people peace of mind and are the single best way to find and treat potentially lethal conditions.