If you are a retired or semi-retired Baby Boomer based in Missouri, getting a Missouri real estate license online is a great idea to boost your extra income.
It is a vocation that provides not just an opportunity to earn money but gives you the freedom to work according to your time choices.
Why real estate?
Apart from the flexibility of time, there are many reasons why working in a real estate business can be beneficial. Here are a few:
- Low upfront cost of setting up the business.
- Missouri real estate license courses are available online at affordable rates.
- There is no upper limit to how much money you can make.
- Liberty to choose customers as per your liking.
- Various career choices.
- Earning depends upon your interpersonal abilities and network
Along with these advantages, the state of Missouri permits the online completion of real estate license courses.
Get a Missouri real estate license online
Missouri is considered to be a good place for folks looking to buy new homes or even upgrade to a better property.
It has beautiful parks, lakes, river, and amazing places for sports, concerts and even fine dining.
As an elderly member of your community, you have a treasure of first-hand understanding and a strong network of contacts that can help you flourish as a real estate agent.
Simply get yourself licensed, and you'll have a slew of new clients in no time.
Requirements for real estate license
The Missouri Estate Commission's primary requirement is 72 hours of pre-licensing education, which you can complete at your own speed. Here are a few additional requirements to get your online real estate license:
- A minimum of 18 years of age is required to become a licensed real estate salesperson in Missouri.
- Evidence of identity must be provided.
- You must take the Missouri pre-exam salesperson course for 48 hours and the Missouri Real Estate Practice (MREP) course for 24 hours.
- You must pass and secure 70% on the national and 75% on the state section of the real estate examination.
Once you’ve met all the criteria, submit your online application.
Top online real estate school
Once you've decided to pursue a career as a real estate agent, attend a real estate school that offers the greatest education in the field.
Missouri Real Estate License Courses online and RealEstateExpress.com are considered to be two of the top schools that are known for their quality of education.
Duration to get the license
The duration is taken to complete the Missouri real estate license application online varies greatly from person to person.
The sooner you finish, the sooner you will receive your license.
Parting thoughts
With the recent spike in the volume of real estate investors, a career in this industry might be a lucrative one for anyone.
All of this can be done at your leisure, from working at your own pace to utilizing your communications network.
There are too many positive aspects to this career. So, get a license as soon as you can and reap the benefits of this career!