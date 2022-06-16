FaceTime is an excellent way for family to communicate over long distances. It’s become a great way to bond when family members don’t live in the same city, state, or even country. With so many fun things to do over FaceTime, it’s easy to create memories with young children and grandchildren.
1. Kinoo Connect Games
Kinoo is an app similar to FaceTime that allows video calls between kids and family members. However, with the Kinoo wand, kids can play fun games that are engaging and designed to help them learn while spending more time bonding with those they love. Kinoo was developed by educational experts from major organizations to ensure games are interactive and enjoyable while children discover new things about their world and themselves.
2. Uno
Uno is the most popular family board game in the world. They even won an award for it in 2017! As long as everyone on the FaceTime call has a deck of cards, it’s easy to play. The card you set down will depend on the card set down by the player before you. Once they tell you what that is, it’s your turn! Classic Uno cards are great for everyone, but younger players may want to start with Uno Junior. It’s designed for kids ages three and up.
3. Guess Who?
Have you played Guess Who? Each player chooses a mystery character and then asks questions about what the character looks like to rule out all other possibilities. This is a 2-person game and easily played over FaceTime as long as each player has a board. Send the family or friends a game of their own to play at home or with you.
4. Charades
Charades is a classic game that never gets old. You can choose a person, place, or thing at random or use a charades board game or app to help pick for you. Then, you must act out clues to help them choose the correct answer. You can not speak while it’s your turn, and be sure the phone or tablet is secured while performing for the audience.
5. Pictionary or Draw Something
Instead of acting, try drawing the clues. Pictionary is the classic version, and it’s easy to play over FaceTime with a large pad of paper or whiteboard. There are new apps similar to Pictionary. With Draw Something, the other player can see what you are drawing. The app will automatically assign you a word or phrase to draw. If using Pictionary, everyone playing will need a set of cards so that they can randomly choose one to play.
6. Heads Up
You’ve probably seen Heads Up before! Ellen Degeneres often plays this on her talk show, and now it’s an app you can play with your friends and family on FaceTime. The app will place a card on your forehead that only others can see. It’s their job to help you guess what that word is. Guess as many as you can in 60 seconds! There are plenty of categories to choose from, including ones perfect for younger kids.
7. Imaginary Traveler
Kids, just like adults, may be spending more time at home now. A fun way to “explore” is to imagine you are traveling to far-off places without ever leaving your home or FaceTime call. The game is simple: choose a location and something to bring with you that both start with the same letter.
The game starts with the letter A. Then, the next person will use the letter B. For example, “I am traveling to Alaska and bringing applesauce!” Children learning geography can enjoy this game, especially when given a map of the US or a globe to reference while playing.
8. Build a Story
This game doesn’t require any game boards or pieces, only your imagination. It’s perfect for FaceTime calls with multiple people because you can share the story and get even more creative. The idea is to build a story, but only one word at a time. Start with one person and go around to each group member, adding just one word at a time to the story until you come to “The End!”
9. Rainbow Race
Do you know someone who is still learning their colors? The Rainbow Race is perfect! Simply choose a color from the rainbow, ideally one they are struggling with, and set a timer for one minute. Set them loose to find as many objects of that color in their bedroom or throughout the house. Give them points for each object. You can set a goal for the number of objects to win the game, or if there are multiple players, the one with the most points wins!
Young children are learning and growing every day. With Kinoo, they can do those things with you, whether you can be there with them physically or not. Help engage them in their play and be part of their development while making childhood fun.