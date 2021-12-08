Arguably one of the most scrutinized generational groups, millennials are known for quite a bit. When it comes to things like social media, gig economy-based careers, and the overall ‘YOLO’ approach towards life, this might not feel comfortable to some of the more traditional generations that came before them. However, this generation's many money moves are worth considering at any phase of life. One of the best things about those within the bracket is that they are willing to take a few risks, which is different from anything to do with the word traditional. Do not let that suggestion scare you off, though, because the word risk can hold different weights in different scenarios.
Investing
The stock market is a great place to take some of your disposable income and try your hand and make some money. Money management has formally been a taboo subject, reserved for conversations between advisors and clients behind closed doors, but millennials do not subscribe. Instead, they invest their money and tell everyone who will listen just how they did it, genuinely sharing the wealth. Of course, as with anything, what works for one will not necessarily work for all but is indeed nice to know that if you are looking for tips or strategy suggestions, you can easily find them.
Before tossing your money around, though, do your research, and learn some key terms. The last thing you want is to get your money tied up and have to make quick decisions that you have no clue about one way or the other. Short squeezes are common and a basic fundamental you should be well versed in. To get started, you can review a guide on what a short squeeze is and why they happen, plus how to profit. If the market is shorting a stock, you could benefit, but only if you know what you are doing.
Side hustles
You can look at a side hustle from a few vantage points. You can view a secondary income as a great way to get ahead, save quickly for something specific like a wedding or down payment, or you can use the opposite lens and deduct that needing a side hustle just shows that you are living outside your means and could stand to reevaluate your budget. The best part? There is no right or wrong answer. But millennials have taken the side hustle world and blown it out of the water.
Finding ways to earn extra cash is commonplace within this demographic. And unlike your main hustle, the terms are entirely up to you. For example, if you want to be aggressive, you could find a job to fill evenings and weekends and bank a lot of money, or you can do something like walk neighborhood dogs once a week for some pocket cash.
Retirement planning
Here is a group that refuses to simply settle for what is offered or status quo. These individuals are focused on retirement and getting there as quickly and with as much money saved as possible. When you are tackling retirement, you should ask yourself a few questions to help determine your overall strategy.
For example, are you going to open your own IRA in addition to what you earn from a corporate 401k? Are you going to pinch pennies now to save them for later? Take out a life insurance policy and hope to be able to use it down the line for things like a future child’s college tuition? Whatever you decide, the fact remains that millennials have more than one strategy for growing their retirement funds aggressively.