Everyone’s got their sleep routine, but things can get more complicated when kids are involved. As an adult, you can appreciate the delights of a good night’s sleep and the adverse side effects of not getting one. However, bedtime can signal that the day’s fun is at an end when you're a kid.
Lullabies, bedtime stories, counting sheep, and nightlights are just a few tested methods that have become staple go-to's. But what happens when these methods don’t work or are not enough? After all, every kid is unique.
Luckily, many products can help parents and kids form lasting sleeping habits when traditional methods are insufficient. In addition, these can help kids look forward to and appreciate catching some Zs.
Kids sleep spray is one product that uses aromatherapy to stimulate a relaxing and comforting atmosphere so that kids get the rest they need. Sleep sprays are a form of aromatherapy and use essential oils to trigger the sense of smell.
What are Kids Sleep Sprays?
Sleep sprays are a form of aromatherapy that use essential oils to trigger our sense of smell. Essential oils are derived from plants, which possess many natural healing qualities. The plant’s essence is harnessed as a vapor, making it easier to inhale.
How do kids' sleep sprays work?
Once inhaled, scent molecules travel from the nerve receptors in your nose to the amygdala in the brain, where emotional memories are stored. Of all the senses, smell is the only one connected to the brain’s limbic system, the part of the brain that controls blood pressure, heart rate, breathing, memory, and hormone balance.
The limbic system also controls emotions such as fear, anger, depression, anxiety, happiness, and sadness. So when a scent enters the nose, it can affect all of these emotional responses.
Are kids' sleep sprays safe?
Aromatherapy and essential oils are safe for infants three months old and up.
However, not all products are made with the same quality in mind. Steering clear of products that contain parabens, petroleum, alcohol, synthetic ingredients, and melatonin is advised. Essential oils are also highly potent and should never be applied directly to the skin. However, they are also very concentrated, so just a small spray is enough to harness their effects.
How can kids' sleep sprays help?
Like PB&J or milk and cereal — some of the greatest duos of all time - bedtime routines and the sense of smell can form a dynamic pairing that significantly increases the amount of Zs kids get every night.
Yes, bedtime can be challenging, but establishing bedtime routines can require consistency and practice. The sense of smell can help kids form healthy resting habits. Think of a scrumptious meal or popcorn at the movie theater. In addition, there are certain smells tied to memories and emotions that can evoke relaxing and comforting states of mind. Together, routine and sense of smell offer a great duo approach to a good night’s rest.