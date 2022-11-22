There’s no better place to feed your Jewish spark than Israel. The Holy Land has been a center of Jewish life and history for millenia, and it is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the Jewish world. From ancient landmarks that feed your love of history, to event spaces and villages that give you hope and inspiration for the Jewish future, Israel is the place to go to kindle your Jewish fire.
I’ve been planning and sending people to Israel for heritage tours for years, and I’m passionate about sparking the joy of Jewish life and history through experiential travel. I’ve put together my favorite locations to feed your Jewish spark here.
The Kotel
No Jewish Heritage trip is complete without a visit to the Kotel. This is the center of Jewish life, the location of our greatest tragedies as well as our most significant triumphs. The Kotel, also called the Western Wall or the Wailing Wall, is in the Old City of Jerusalem. It is the only remaining part of the wall that surrounded the Temple Mount, where both the first and second Temples of Jerusalem stood, destroyed by the Babylonians in 587 BCE and by the Romans in 70 CE. One legend says that God left the fragment of the wall for the Jewish people, while another legend says that Titus left it as a reminder of the Roman defeat of Judea. There’s a rabbinic belief that “the divine presence never departs from the Western Wall.” We go there to cry, to pray, to ask God for our deepest desires by pushing slips of paper with prayers on them into the wall’s cracks. There are plenty of impactful places to explore surrounding the Western Wall, including a bridge route through the Kotel Tunnels, and the Chain of Generations Center, an exhibit that takes visitors on the journey taken by the Jewish nation that forms the wondrous chain that passes l’dor v’dor (generation to generation). This wonderful exhibit emphasizes how we are all links in a chain that stretches from the past and into the future. It’s the perfect place to spark your Jewish fire.
The Tower of David
Also located in Jerusalem at the main entryway to the Old City, the Jaffa Gate, this citadel contains permanent exhibitions that tell the story of Jerusalem through cultural events, tours, and activities. The Tower of David museum within the citadel uses technology to tell stories from 3,000 years ago. There are also nighttime events, two sound and light shows screened on the walls of the citadel that bring Jerusalem’s stories to life.
Yad Vashem
The World Holocaust Remembrance Center is more memorial than museum. It comprises 45 beautiful acres of indoor museums and outdoor monuments, memorial sites, exhibitions, gardens, sculptures, and research and education centers. There are multiple tours you can take, including inside the museums and outside. There’s a powerful children’s memorial inside a cavern with a single candle reflected by a series of mirrors. While this is one of the more emotionally difficult places to visit in Jerusalem, it is an important experience to connect to one of the darkest moments in Jewish history.
The Israel Museum
Not only is The Israel Museum an important location for Jewish travelers, it is also ranked among the world’s leading art and archaeology museums. The museum houses works dating from prehistory to the present day in Jewish art, fine art, and archaeology. It is the perfect location to get a broad view of Israel’s history. One of the most important exhibitions at the Israel museum is The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit located in the Shrine of the Book. It is moving to experience Jewish history that far back, to see history and modern exhibitions come into contact.
Eretz Israel Museum
Not to be confused with the Israel Museum, the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv is worth visiting on its own. It deals with local material culture in the past and present and showcases the voices of the land of Israel. It deals with ethnography, craft, archaeology, art, photography, and documentation of Israeli society. It houses hundreds of thousands of items including photographs and contemporary work in different materials. It’s a great place to understand Jewish history through objects. It houses a huge collection of coins and many Jewish folklore objects from all different times and regions. It is a great place to explore contemporary Israel culture. Not only is it an important location to understand contemporary Israel society, it is also a historical site. At the heart of the museum is Tel Kasila, an antique site with the remains of an ancient Philistine city. On a garden path, you can also see mosaics brought from various sites around the country.
The National Library of Israel
The Jewish people have also been called “the people of the book,” so what better place to spark your Jewish identity than at the National Library of Israel? Here you will find the world’s largest collections of Hebraica and Judaica, and copies of all materials published in Israel, as well as all publications on the subject of Israel and Judaism published in any language. The library also showcases rotating exhibitions allowing visitors to discover treasures from the library collections. They are available to the public free of charge. Isaac Newton’s manuscripts dealing with theology are in the library, as well as the personal archives of Martin Buber and Gershom Scholem. JPOST wrote about the National Library of Israel reopening.
The Museum of Yemenite Jewish Heritage
This exciting museum in Netanya houses a collection of historic photos of Yemenite Jewish immigration and settlement in Israel, as well as antique jewelry and other displays of Yemenite way of life. Peering into Yemenite Jewish life helps one to better understand the great varieties of Jewish life in the diaspora that have come together to make one strong and colorful Israel.
The Burnt House Museum
Focusing on ancient Jewish history, this fascinating museum is a testimony to the Jewish resistance against the Romans. The Katros family used to live in the house that is now the museum. They were a priestly family mentioned in the Talmud and were burnt when Jerusalem was captured by the Romans. The house is a treasure chest of Second Temple period items, where archaeologists found remnants of furniture, coins and vessels. You can watch a film at the museum that shows the final days of the Katros family. Visitors can also learn about the struggle of the Jewish community, the revolt against the Romans, and history leading up to the time of the construction of the Second Temple.
Mount of Olives
Another important Jerusalem site, this one is located right next to the Old City of Jerusalem. The space dates back to biblical times and has been a Jewish cemetery for 3,000 years. There are over 150,000 graves on the Mount of Olives, including graves of prominent biblical kings. After the destruction of the Second Temple, Jews went to the Mount of Olives to celebrate Sukkot and other religious ceremonies. For a traveler, the Mount of Olives is one of the best views of the Temple Mount.
Beit Alpha Synagogue
The Beit Alpha Synagogue is a sixth century synagogue in the Gilboa region near Beit She’an, Israel. It was once two floors and had a courtyard, a prayer hall, and a vestibule. The floor mosaics are worth seeing. They show the Binding of Isaac, a synagogue scene, and a Zodiac wheel. Above the synagogue door you can read inscriptions in Aramaic and Greek, and around those inscriptions are a lion and a buffalo, the synagogue's guardians. After exploring ancient Jewish history, you can explore the Beit Alfa Synagogue National Park. This truly is a special place to visit in Israel.
Migdal Synagogue
On the shores of the Galilee lies the Migdal Synagogue, an ancient gathering place from the time of the Second Temple. It was discovered accidentally during a dig in 2009 and is one of the oldest synagogues in Israel. It covers around 120 square meters and has stone benches built against the walls. The walls are spectacular, decorated with colored frescos. The floors are partially made of mosaics. One of the most important finds at the architectural site was a menorah image called the Magdala Stone. There’s also another synagogue in the area discovered in 2021, built from basalt and limestone.
Iris Hami is President of Gil Travel Group, the largest travel management firm sending people to Israel. She has over 40 years of experience in the travel industry, and uses that knowledge to craft unique Jewish journeys around the world. Her company has won multiple awards, including one from State of Israel Bonds for Extraordinary Achievements Promoting the State of Israel. They send over 40,000 travelers to Israel and other international locations each year and their clients include well-known Jewish organizations such as Birthright, Maccabi USA, Israel Bonds and many more.