One of the benefits that technology has brought over recent years is the ability for more people to be able to invest financially. More people are now able to enjoy the challenge and success of investment more than ever before, and there are also more ways to invest. Much of this comes down to the accessibility of investment that has been dramatically improved.
Platforms that utilize app-based services to offer an investment opportunity to casual investors have transformed the market in big ways. Financial investment is still something that can be taken very seriously, and there will always be a need for professional management on more substantial levels; however, the ability to enjoy simple day trading from the comfort of your cell phone has empowered and changed the way that people see their financial opportunities.
One form of financial investment that has benefited from these technological advancements is investing in wine. If you have been curious about wine investment and if it’s worth your time - here is everything you need to know.
What Does Investing in Wine Look Like?
Like many other high-quality assets, wine represents a safe, reliable investment that can give investors a good return. To some degree, wine investment is nothing new. However, the modern view of wine investment, specifically in the United States, has only been around since the 1970s.
Wine has always been a very important and precious resource to society. Since people began enjoying this delicious fermented wonder, it has held value and been cherished. One of the unique aspects of wine is that it increases in value with time. This is one of the fundamental aspects of wine that make it a reliable asset to invest in. As time goes on, your investment will begin to accumulate value naturally.
Wine investment in the United States improved greatly in the 1980s when some state governments started allowing investors to sell wine without a retail license. This increased the amount of interest in wine investment because now it could attract not only more collectors but more investors as well.
Benefits of Modern Wine Investment
One of the most significant challenges that wine investment has posed over the past several decades is the ability to access wine investment. While wine consistently over the last 121 years has given an annual return of 8.5%, it has not always been easy to invest in this asset, and for a good reason.
Wine has no small learning curve associated with it from both a consumer's and investor's perspectives. This simple pleasure of life can be enjoyed out of a box on a weeknight, or it can be something that people get certified in and become professional sommeliers. While it’s true that wine can be enjoyed to the level that a person chooses, wine investment requires a deep knowledge of the product to inform the value of a potential investment.
This is where Vint comes into the picture. Created in 2019 to make wine investment widely accessible to anyone, Vint created the first transparent, SEC-certified wine investment platform. By creating a team of wine experts who know the wine industry inside and out and pairing them with a team of investment professionals, Vint takes the learning curve out of this investment style.
Is Wine Investment Worth It?
Diversifying your portfolio is always a chance to have some fun and invest in things that interest you, but they should still be profitable. Thankfully, wine has historically held its value consistently throughout the years and has not moved in tandem with other common assets. Not only that, but it also has exhibited lower volatility, which has made it a safer bet for investors.
Because Vint takes all the guesswork out of wine investing, it’s never been a better time to make this part of your portfolio. The wine experts at Vint carefully and masterfully put together high-value wine collections and use world-class experts to ensure that these collections are investment grade. Once the collection is solidified, shares can be purchased and the collection is placed on the market where Vint handles the sale of the collection either in part or whole.
Because this happens entirely through one transparent, easily accessible platform, anyone can invest into wine whether they know a lot about that world or not. Once the sale of your investment has been made, you collect the pro-rata proceeds and it’s that simple.
Conclusion
Investing in wine can represent a great asset to see dependable returns and be a satisfying and eccentric way of diversifying your portfolio. Thanks to Vint, the first transparent, SEC-certified, all-in-one wine investment platform, investing in wine has never been easier.