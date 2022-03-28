The baby is coming, and your world is about to change. It seems like the little one can’t come soon enough, but at the same time, it also seems like you can never have enough time to prepare. Either way, the reality is that before you know it, you’ll be rocking the newest addition to the family to sleep, feeding her (or him!), gently lowering her into her new crib and hoping for a restful night of sleep. But in order to get that restful night of sleep for your little one (and for yourself), it’s imperative that you make the right decision when it comes to selecting a crib.
Shopping for a baby crib is a little overwhelming, something few realize until it’s time to actually make the purchase. There are several variables, and it’s hard to say if there’s one best option. But there may be a best option for you and your lifestyle. Is it a travel crib or a Pack n’ Play, made for enhanced portability for families on-the-go? Is it a traditional crib or one with an under-crib drawer in case you’re crunched for space? Or might it be a modern convertible crib that grows as your baby does?
The answer depends on your needs and your lifestyle, and a little research will help you come to a decision. So you can start here, with your resident convertible baby crib experts, to either select or eliminate the modern convertible crib as the right choice for you and your family.
What is a Modern Convertible Crib?
The concept behind a modern convertible crib is simple but brilliant: it grows with your baby. Modern convertible cribs all start as a baby crib as a base, then can expand into two or three or more different sizes, sometimes up to a twin-sized bed or larger, depending on how fancy you’re willing to get.
Many convertible baby cribs come with all of the parts and tools for expansion, though some will require a separate order for some parts once it’s time to move up a size. But the idea is that you won’t have to get a new crib or bed quite as frequently in those early years. And if you get one that expands to at least a twin-sized bed, it could last you quite some time.
Is it Safe and Sturdy for my Baby?
This is a common concern for anyone buying any product for a baby, but especially with a convertible crib. It seems like a crib that’s half crib, half transformer could potentially have more safety risks than a traditional crib due to its ability to morph into other sizes. What if there are loose screws? What if its versatility compromises its safety? Worry no more: a modern convertible crib is the most popular type of baby crib, and the style would never have achieved that status if the products didn’t achieve the high safety standards that new parents are seeking.
Sturdiness: The versatility of convertible beds actually makes them more sturdy, as they’re supposed to carry the weight of a person from baby all the way up to childhood or longer, depending on the bed. So that bed for your newborn is ready to handle the weight and movement of a much larger child.
Protective Parts: A common concern when purchasing a modern convertible crib is whether or not it will have the necessary safety parts included with a traditional crib. Did the manufacturers focus too much on the later-in-life bed part of it, or is it still safe for a toddler that’s becoming curious? Of course this is a concern, but the answer is yes, at each phase of the convertible crib’s existence, it’s just as safe as a bed or crib made specifically for that phase. For example, as a crib, it includes the same safe side railings as any traditional crib. There are actually regulated guidelines for how large the slots can be in between railings (less than 2.5 inches), and convertible cribs have to follow those guidelines just like all the others. The guidelines also cover the railings’ ability to move up or down; if it were too easy (so easy that a child could do it, like with older and more controversial drop-side cribs), it wouldn’t pass the test. So yes, those parts are all there and they’re all safe, just like a traditional crib. If you’re worried, read up on the guidelines for some peace of mind and know that your modern convertible crib has to follow them, too.
Conversions: Convertible cribs are made to take the occasional conversion every few years. No, they’re not portable cribs or Pack N’ Plays, so they’re not made to be converted frequently, but due to the expectation of those future conversions, the hardware is actually made more durable. It’s made to withstand deconstruction and rebuilding, made to not lose any strength each time you put it back together. The versatility of convertible cribs actually helps them once again in the safety column.
Finally, for more peace of mind: modern convertible cribs are often tested more rigorously and with higher standards than traditional cribs, since they’re designed to last much longer. So check safety off the list, because with convertible cribs, that’s not going to be an issue.
Can I assemble it on my own?
In short, yes. Moms do it all the time. Dads do it all the time. Parents do it all the time. Your convertible crib will come with instructions and the tools to assemble it, and while it may be a little bit of a project, it’s certainly attainable. Just remember, teamwork makes the dream work.
Why Would I not get a Convertible Crib?
Of course, there’s a reason convertible cribs aren’t the only ones out there. If you’re going to be moving around a lot in the early years, having something more permanent like a convertible crib may not be the best way to go. A more portable option might be better. Convertible cribs also may be slightly more expensive up-front, though you’d save money in the long run by only purchasing one sleeping structure for the years to come. And they may be more difficult to donate or resell due to the period of time it’ll be in your ownership. If you have the crib for 10 years, it’s going to be a tougher sell to others than one that was only used for two.
Choose What’s Best for You
Overall, convertible cribs are a well-worthy investment for families looking to save money and time in the long run. It’s a one-time purchase that could last you over a decade, and there’s something to say for a fun DIY project with your partner as you construct your new product. They’re not for everyone, but as I mentioned before, they are the most popular cribs on the market right now. So let that sink in, consider your personal, family, and financial situation, and then check out some options. You might just find a product that will save you time and money for years to come.