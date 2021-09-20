School is back in session, so that means students are getting ready or have already headed back to college. And while it’s far safer now than it was a year ago, we still live with the threat of COVID, in addition to a slew of other respiratory illnesses, so if you’re worried about staying healthy while away at college, here are a few tips you can implement today.
Focus on your mental health
Whether you’re a freshman or grad student, being in college can be stressful. In addition to heavy course loads and homework demands, you also have to maintain your GPA and hopefully have time to make new friends. Many students who go to college are also learning how to live independently for the first time. Many have never lived away from home, so adjusting can be difficult, both physically and mentally.
Staying connected to family and friends back home can help ease the stress of being away. If you’re out of state, schedule regular online weekend meetups where you can catch up with each other. Having these planned out gives you something to look forward to each week. You should also try to seek out new friendships with other students on campus. Everyone needs a support system, so don’t feel like you’re the only person who doesn’t know anyone. If you’re feeling overwhelmed and need assistance, you can reach out to your advisor and student guidance for help.
Stay active
Regular exercise can seem impossible when trying to manage college life. However, staying active boosts your mood and wards off weight gain and increases your energy levels. Adults should perform at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise, so if your schedule is jam-packed, you need to get creative. For example, you can walk to classes instead of taking public transportation, take the stairs instead of the elevator, and even take a fitness class on campus. Additionally, you can do 10 to 15 minutes of bodyweight exercises before or after class in your dorm room. Focus on one to two different muscle groups each day to keep yourself from getting bored.
Preventive medicine
If an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, that couldn’t be any truer than it is right now. If you were fortunate enough to avoid catching COVID, then you’re one of the lucky ones. To keep the same momentum, you need to be proactive with your health. In addition to washing your hands, wearing a mask and social distancing, you also need to stay current with your flu shot when possible. Make sure you get one as soon as it’s available.
If you haven’t returned to college just yet, you also need to stay informed about what’s happening with the delta variant. Since it’s spreading quickly in many areas, there are guides you can review to understand how it’s affecting the reopening of many activities on campus as well as disrupting college back-to-school plans. Having a clear understanding of how this will affect you can reduce fear and anxiety when attending classes.
Eat well
Finally, don’t make the mistake of eating an unhealthy diet. While the occasional burger and fries is okay, try not to make it a habit. Gut health is linked to how you feel overall, so if you’re filling up on junk food, you’re going to feel the effects. Instead, you should stock up on fresh fruit and veggies for late-night snacking. Also, make sure you’re eating enough fiber as well. Fiber regulates your digestive tract and keeps you fuller for a more extended period.