Menards is a home improvement retailer, comparable to Lowe's or Home Depot, with over 300 stores in the Midwest. They are likewise family-owned and renowned for their slogan, "Save Big Money!"
Discover the greatest Menards 11% rebate sale shopping tips and techniques in this article. You'll save a ton!
When is an 11% rebate sale coming up next?
Most people are familiar with Menards because of their 11 % rebate offers. Storewide, 11% of mail-in rebates are available as shop vouchers during certain promotional events.
The discounts are undeniable, but the deals are advertised in a low-key manner until the day they go live. Why? Menards doesn't want customers to put off purchases until after the holiday shopping season.
Menards workers are aware of when the next sale starts, but they must keep that knowledge a secret per company policy.
Savvy buyers, on the other hand, will look for trends. Increasingly, sales have occurred every two weeks during the last several years.
Mis-tints
The mis-tint option at Menards ad is ideal if you need paint but aren't set on a specific color. Custom paint colors that didn't turn out quite right are called mis-tints.
Menards weekly ad is offering a massive discount on these items rather than tossing them in the trash.
Moreover, they don't promote their mis-tinted inventory, so there's no way to know whether they have what you're looking for. It's the cheapest method to purchase paint if you just need a quart or a gallon.
You should always purchase six items from a big-box shop and four things from a typical retail store, as listed below.
The stackable rebate
In-store vouchers for in-store purchases are given out with the 11% rebate sales. And, of course, you're free to make use of that voucher whenever you choose.
However, consider this: The voucher performs similar duties as a prepaid debit card. The ideal time to utilize it is when there is an 11% discount.
With a single rebate offer, if you buy $1,000 worth of material, you'll get a coupon for $110 back. In other words, since it doesn't decrease the price of your original purchase, you'll receive an additional 11% back.
If you spend the additional $110 at another 11% rebate sale, you'll get a coupon for an additional $11, and so on. The best part is that you can save a ton of money by doing it this way.
Have a hankering for Swedish meatballs or well-designed bookcases? IKEA workers won't give you these 17 exclusive tips about their favorite retailer's products.
With the rebate, you have some leeway
One last point about the 11% rebate. If you buy an item just before the rebate sale, you might bring your receipt to the customer service desk and ask for an adjustment form even if you didn't buy it during the rebate sale.
Even if you didn't buy anything during the sale, there's a high possibility you'll be eligible for a refund if the shop manager grants it.
Menards Weekly ads sell a wide variety of foods at a low price. Menards The general public, on the other hand, still sees Menards as just another large hardware store like Lowe's or The Home Depot.
If you're at Menards for home improvement supplies, have a look around the food aisles next time. Purchasing pantry essentials together with your existing DIY supplies may save you from making a second trip to the store.