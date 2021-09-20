Admit that there never seem to be enough hours in the day to get everything done. No sooner do you wake than it seems the day is over, and you have a long list of things to do. On top of that, you also need to find time for yourself and your family. Since spending quality time together is so important, you want to make sure everyone enjoys themselves. So whether it’s going on a day trip or hanging around the house, here’s five fun things to do as a family.
Take a road trip
A mini road trip is a great way to break the monotony and spend time together as a family. When time permits, choose somewhere that you’ve always wanted to go but haven’t been. Pack a picnic basket full of your family’s favorites and hit the open road. Some of the trips are only a few short hours away from home. If you live in the city, take a day trip into the country where you enjoy quiet time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With autumn almost upon us, schedule some fun family activities to match the season. There are plenty of places to pick apples, pick a pumpkin or enjoy the fall foliage.
Plan a staycation
If getting out of town isn’t an option, why not plan a fun-filled family staycation? You can make the most of end-of-summer hotel rates and stay at a luxury hotel. You can book a room and then wander the city like a tourist. Check out all the major attractions before heading back to your expensive hotel room and ordering room service. You can also create your mini getaway right at home. Pick a destination you want to visit and recreate the atmosphere with traditional meals from that locale. You can also use scented candles and other decor to turn your home into your wanderlust.
Have a film fest
If you’re a movie buff, why not have a weekend film fest? Everyone in the family can choose their favorite flick to watch together. Make your space super cozy with plush pillows and fluffy blankets while you munch on popcorn and other goodies. If you’re looking for goodies to munch on that are different than traditional movie fare, a monthly subscription snack box is the answer. They’re fun to share, and you can sample snacks from all over the world each month. In addition to joining the club yourself, you can also send them as a gift.
Cook together
Cooking together is another great way to make memories. If your kids are old enough, they can get in on the action as well. You can try out new recipes or make your family favorites. Using your kitchen to create meaningful recipes as traditions is another excellent way to bond as a family and create memories. If time permits, you can even make it a weekend event and have extended family over to join in. You can also whip up your favorite foods before settling in for movie night. If you choose this route, make sure you leave room for snacks during your movie.