It’s hard to believe that 2022 is already here, and while some of us might feel like we just weren’t ready and the new year came in like the Kool-Aid man, others feel like 2021 sure took its sweet time going out. Either way, whether you like it or not, the new year is here, and it’s time to give it our best shot.
The prime directive for millions of people this year is to live a healthier life, and while that might sound simple, it can feel a little overwhelming and challenging to know where even to start. For example, should you start going to the gym? Maybe change up the diet?
Truthfully, the big win here is that you try. So no matter how you go about it, here is a list of actionable ways you can start living your healthiest life in 2022.
Go for a walk
Going for a walk is one of the easiest things you can do to work towards better health, both physically and mentally. Physical activity will boost your metabolism and oxygenate your muscles and mind, and the resulting endorphins released will make you feel great. In addition, workout shorts are great to prevent chafing while maintaining comfort if your usual excuse is “I don’t have any workout clothes.”
Take your workout to the next level
If you have gotten your cardio in by adding walking to your routine, it might be time to push your muscles’ limits, and NordicTrack can be just the thing to help. The well-known home workout machine might be the stuff of late-night TV commercials, but it has only endured so long because it is effective. They offer a wide variety of fitness equipment now and have product lines for every wellness need and budget.
Improve your nourishment
The best way to make meaningful changes to your nutrition is to be mindful that you usually eat for nourishment and only rarely eat for pleasure. Regardless of your ethical views of veganism, you can make an incredible dietary improvement by using avegan meal delivery service. Not only will all your meals be planned and ready to satisfy, but you’ll be enjoying cleaner food sources and a much more balanced diet than most stores can provide.
Add some supplements
Once you have improved your nutritional intake, be sure you take advantage of the wide range of dietary supplements that are out there. Some supplements may be able to help you in countless ways, from the well-known fish oil to newer CBD products and even products that boost your testosterone levels. For example, the fish oil supplement benefits have been established by the medical community and are often where those new to supplements begin their journey.
Nourish your companion
If you’re thinking about changing your diet, think about how your furry companion’s nutritional needs are being met, as well. If you’re the type to bring your dog on adventures with you, there’s no better gift to give them this year than a more balanced, natural dog food. These foods have nutritional content and ingredients closer to the wild diet that many dogs required in their ancestry, equipping them with the fuel they need to keep up with you.
Kick the habit
If you closed out the previous year with an addiction or dependence on something, the new year is the perfect time to make sure you’re giving your body the attention it deserves. By working with an addiction professional at Venice addiction recovery, not only can you manage your detox and withdrawal stage in a clean and safe facility, but you can enjoy the comfort and safety of medical supervision if your detox has medical complications.
Detoxing from some substances can cause significant shifts in how the body operates so that professional help can be invaluable. Depending on your personal needs, you may even be able to use medical detox procedures to cut down the time your body needs to detox. By completing a personal treatment plan, you can lay a strong foundation for recovery in 2022.
Supplement with a test booster
If your testosterone is low, it can manifest in many different ways, from sleepiness or drowsiness to mood swings and even loss of muscle mass and tone. While in some cases, this may have a medical cause behind it, most often, it’s simply due to our bodies producing and releasing less testosterone as we age.
Using a testosterone booster like Nugenix Total-T can lead to incredible and sometimes unbelievable changes in your body and energy levels. When you supplement your testosterone production, you may notice a much higher level of energy, along with increased libido, elevated lean muscle mass, higher metabolism, and more virility than you may have felt in years.
Get the benefits of CBD
CBD is surging in popularity right now, and with the benefits it brings, the surge won’t stop anytime soon. CBD is one of the main cannabinoids in plants in the cannabis family and may provide a host of wellness benefits for those that include it in their supplement regimes. For example, from a leading CBD wellness company, you can get CBD in a tincture form, which lets you administer the substance in just a few seconds, as a drop or two are placed under the tongue and allowed to absorb almost instantly.
There are several different formulations available, such as CBD Sleep Drops that include relaxing essential oils like lavender and chamomile and a custom sleep-enhancing terpene blend. There is also a version for relaxation and anxiety relief called Calm Drops, formulated with orange oil and a calming terpene mixture. Additionally, there are drops for pain relief and well-being.
Go all-in on organic hygiene products
If you need feminine hygiene products, try to find manufacturers with organic products that haven’t been chemically treated or harshly bleached. Rael is one of the few companies that offer organic tampons and BPA-free applicators.
Another primary component to proper feminine care is correctly using the item, which you may be surprised to know many women do not. This encompasses the sterility and cleanliness of the process and something as seemingly mundane as the proper tampon angle. Also, be aware of the potential and indicators of TSS, or toxic shock syndrome, which can be incredibly dangerous and even deadly.
Sleep on it
One of the staples on wellness guides, no matter the year, is to make sure you get plenty of restful sleep. There are many factors that can influence how restful your sleep is, but some factors are much larger contributors to restless sleep than others. One of the biggest things you can do is quit drinking for a while, which has been shown to improve sleep drastically.
Getting sufficient restful sleep has a significant impact on your body and mind and can be a significant deciding factor in your overall health. Good sleep allows new memories to form, facilitating learning, and it will enable the central nervous system to rest and produce the neurotransmitters that will be needed the following day. Conversely, insufficient or imbalanced neurotransmitters can lead to brain fog, sluggishness, and poor physical and mental performance.
Get your checkups when you can
It’s vital that you get your annual physical checkups with your doctor or other healthcare professional to know what your body is doing and what it needs and address any potential problems that may have developed over the prior year. While this is ideal, not everyone can get to the doctor, and not everyone can afford it in the first place. Whether you do or do not get your usual checkups, you can still get some insight into what your body’s doing and if there are any everyday needs that you might not be currently meeting.
That’s where a service like Vessel Health comes in handy. Their analysis service will provide you with test strips that you then pee on and scan with your smartphone, then analyze the test strip and tell you if there is anything you could be doing better. These tests can see common health issues include dehydration, B6 levels, ketone activity, cortisol level, Vitamin C level, pH, and magnesium.
Living your healthiest life this year
Now that you have a solid list of things that you can do to improve the health of your body, mind, and soul, all that you have to do is pick one and start. Of course, it might still feel a little overwhelming with all the options, but the point is that you’re making an effort to live a healthier life.
If you’re hesitant to pick one now, just do the first one on the list and take some time to think while you get a little fresh air and movement. Remember, every little bit counts. JN