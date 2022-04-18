If you’re a vinyl fan, you surely have a record player set up just to your liking to play all of your favorite records. Physical media is becoming more and more popular these days. As a result, the machines that play them are getting a much-needed upgrade from their original forms. Most record players, even high-end ones, are relatively easy to take care of and maintain if you have some basic knowledge about the components, what they do and how to replace them when needed. In this article, we’ll talk specifically about needles for record players and how to replace them when they’ve been used a bit too much.
Tone Arm
Before we get into changing needles, it’s important to know where the needle sits. A tone arm is something that every record player has and is where the signal path flows through from the record to the needle and finally into the speaker. On many cheaper record players, the tone arm automatically lifts and sets itself on the record, making for little adjustments needed on the user end. Higher-end players will have a counterweight attached to the end of the tone arm that will need to be balanced by the user to achieve the right amount of pressure from the tone arm onto the record. Finally, at the front end of the tone, arm is where you find the needle, or stylus, and the cartridge. Let’s now talk about these two components and how to care for them!
Stylus
The technical term for the part of the record player with a needle attached is called the stylus. Record player stylus come in many different models, and the specific kind you might need will vary depending on the model. Some models will do just fine with a multipurpose stylus fitted for a range of models. Others will need the exact stylus created by the same maker as the record player itself. A quick look at the needle and the manual of your record player, or a simple google search, will likely give you the answers as to what kind of stylus to get.
Cartridge
The cartridge is often confused with the stylus itself, but they are, in fact, two different things. The cartridge attaches to the tone arm and has wires that connect to the internal wiring of the record player. So, essentially, the stylus attaches and separates from the cartridge, which connects to the tone arm. The cartridge is where the magic happens, and upgrading to a nicer cartridge will do wonders for the sound of your record player. Next, let’s look at how to change a stylus on the end of a cartridge. An old stylus can cause a degradation of sound and even damage records in extreme cases, so make sure you are replacing it regularly if you listen to records often! Keep reading to learn more!
How to Change a Stylus
Chaning a stylus is fairly easy on most record players. Most models stylus’ will easily separate from the cartridge with a light tug to not damage any other parts of the cartridge or record player. Then, take a look and ensure that your new stylus matches the old one. Finally, you’ll need to slide the new stylus into place, and you’re ready to go! Some may find that if you have a removable headshell (or cartridge), it can be easier and less awkward to replace the stylus.
Why Change the Needle?
Changing your stylus is an important part of maintaining the life of your record player. The real question is not why to change your stylus, but when! Notice unusual sounds like hissing, distortion, or excessive skipping and bouncing. This can be a telltale sign that it’s time for a new stylus. If you’re still unsure, look at the needle and see if it looks ok visually. If the needle looks bent or loose, it’s probably time to order yourself a few replacements. Needles don’t need to be replaced too often. However, if you’re a regular listener, you should probably be changing it every few months or until you notice audible or visual wear on your needle.
Changing your stylus is simple! First, you need to determine what kind of replacement you’ll need and look at your record player’s setup. Does it have a removable cartridge or tone arm? If so, it might be easier to remove the cartridge, making the stylus replacement a bit easier in terms of the angle you’ll be reaching. Once the stylus is removed, it’s as simple as sliding the new right on! You won’t regret taking the time to replace this essential part of your record player!