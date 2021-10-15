As a parent, probably nothing is more important to you than keeping your children safe and healthy. One important way to do this is to make sure that your family is financially stable. The tips below can help you make sure that you do that while also ensuring that your family has a good financial education.
Debt and Savings
You need to work on paying off your debt and putting away savings. Saving money is critical, but it's important to understand that if you have high-interest debt, you should focus mostly on paying that down first since the interest you earn from savings is probably less. However, you do need to work on building up an emergency fund as well. Several months' worth of expenses in case of emergency can mean that you can deal with any unexpected costs without stress.
Consider Life Insurance
Life insurance is important if you want your family to avoid being economically insecure. If anything happens to you, life insurance can replace your income in the family. While term life insurance is cheaper, permanent insurance has an advantage, which is that it can act as an investment. You may be able to cash it in if you need money later. You can review a guide on how to do this if necessary.
Think About Your Goals
What are your family's goals? Do your children want to go to college? Do you want to buy a house? You can involve the family in this planning. You might have some short-term goals, too, such as going on a vacation, and this can be a great opportunity to let your kids see how budgeting happens. You can talk about your options for where you will go, where you will stay and what things cost. If you know how to talk to your kids about money as it pertains to the future of your family, they may also learn to understand how habits in the now, impact the future.
Make a Budget
This is another activity that can involve your children to some extent. Kids don't need to worry about how the mortgage will get paid, but they can have some input into what you do on family nights or which streaming services you'll subscribe to. You can also talk to them about things like what certain types of food cost. Getting an app to track your spending can help you budget more accurately.
Talk About Money
You likely already talk about many other sensitive subjects like what to do about bullying, puberty, or using illegal substances, so why avoid talking about money? Your family needs to talk about money, but more than one conversation needs to happen. First, you and your partner should discuss it. Money can be the source of a lot of friction in a relationship because two people may have very different associations with money or ideas about it. If you find that the discussion is becoming particularly fraught, you might even want to consider a few sessions with a counselor to help you talk through any issues.
The other money conversation should be with your children, and it should be age appropriate. You can start giving them an allowance when they are young, and this can help them start to learn about saving. These should all be ongoing conversations that you return to again and again.