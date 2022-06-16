Sometimes you just find yourself in a pinch, and you need to get some wine into your home as quickly as possible. But what are some of the best ways to get alcohol fast? And do you always have to settle for the worst or cheapest stuff available if you’re in that much of a rush?
In an ideal world, you’d be able to get a wine that you and the rest of your partymates would enjoy, even if it isn’t your particular favorite type or brand of wine. And that should be the case with alcohol in general.
Or, even if you aren’t in a rush for the sake of a large group of people, you should be able to get wine for yourself relatively quickly. If you’ve made it home from work and realized your kitchen is dry, you might not want to leave the house again. Is there a way to get alcohol quickly and without leaving your home?
Tip #1: Search for “Wine Near Me”
One of the tried and true ways of finding wine near me is by using a search engine to look up “wine near me.” Frequently, this will help you determine what locations nearest to you are open depending on the time, which locations near you have wine available in the first place, and what kind of price range you might be working with at each particular location.
This might help you figure out how quickly you can make it to a store with wine, especially in cases where you wouldn’t usually know how close alcoholic beverages are to your location. Sometimes, looking up “wine near me” even helps you find locations near your home that you wouldn’t have even considered heading into.
Even better, this could potentially help you find some new favorite places to shop around for wine, which is a massive win for you and the shop owner. Especially if the location is a small business, you may be in a position to help out an owner or group of employees that could use the support.
So give it a real go and search “wine near me,” either right now or the next time you’re in a pinch and need more wine.
Tip #2: Order Wine with an Online Delivery Service
There are delivery services that are willing to deliver wine and other age-gated items to your door, which can be helpful if you’re on a bit of a time crunch and could use a little help. So while you might not be able to get wine in five minutes, you would be able to make getting wine sent to your door pretty quickly and conveniently.
This is helpful if you have too many things going on and need to plan to get everything in order. So if you don’t have enough time to complete all of your errands or chores at home, it can be useful to schedule a drop-off of your wine at your front door while you’re at home and finishing up other tasks.
Additionally, if you’re in a position where you can’t or simply don’t want to leave your home but you also wish to your favorite alcoholic beverage, this kind of thing can quickly come in handy. Many places won’t offer delivery of hard beverages out of being extremely cautious and conservative regarding following the law, but this elicits some sort of option.
Tip #3: Pick Up Your Wine at the Grocery Store
While this tip won’t necessarily help you if you’re tight on time right now, it could be useful for saving you a little bit of time in the future. Why is that the case?
Many grocery stores have liquor aisles with wide wine selections, and some have both the cheap stuff and the brands that are up on the higher end of the cost spectrum. Because of that, if you decide to get your spirits at the grocery store instead of the liquor store or a specialty shop, you might be able to save yourself a little bit of extra trouble.
Maybe this won’t be ideal if you have a specific palette and your favorite type of wine is offered at a specialty shop, but this also doesn’t mean that you would have to give up your favorite alcoholic beverages altogether.
If you’re ever in a situation where you simply want a drink that meets some of your standards, but you aren’t necessarily looking to be blown away, shopping for some of your wine at the grocery store could help you. This might give you options even if the last bottle of your favorite wine runs dry before you get the chance to run out of the house again.
And sometimes, that’s all that you want to be able to do anyway.