When it comes to finding the right accessory for your everyday style, a cuban chain is certainly one item to consider adding to your collection. While it has been around for decades, the last few years have seen an actual adoption from celebrities, influencers and everyday fashion seekers.
A Cuban chain link is a simple rope patterned necklace that provides a contemporary and bold look. The most common Cuban chains are made from metals that include platinum, silver and gold. Of course, the gold ones tend to be the most expensive — despite also being the most sought after.
If you are looking for one of thehottest fashion trends and want to make a statement with your ensemble, then we can guarantee that a Cuban chain will be the perfect pick. Regardless of your budget or your style, there will be a design out there that compliments all your needs.
This durable piece of jewelry will surely last a lifetime. The strength of the chains will allow you to wear this intricate pattern for all occasions and be your go-to pick whenever you want to dress up. But when it comes to finding the perfect Cuban chain for you, an essential factor to consider is getting the correct size. Not only do you want the size to compliment your unique body shape and size, but equally sit comfortably around your neck when you wear it.
To help you find the right-sized necklace, we have put together all the tips and tricks to consider so that you can confidently purchase the perfect necklace.
Top Tips to Help You Find the Perfect Size
When it comes to jewelry, a significant consideration for how often you wear it is how comfortable it is on you. If it doesn’t sit right around your neck or if it feels a bit off, chances are it will sit in your jewelry box collecting dust instead of proudly beaming off your neck.
This is why finding the perfect-sized necklace is so important. There are many different sizes to choose from — and equally numerous ways to customize the fit to you. So follow these tricks that the experts have recommended.
1. Measure Your Neck
While this may seem a bit of a peculiar thing, it is also a reliable way to get the correct measurements. So stick your neck out and measure the length of it when extended. This will provide a bit of a buffer so that the necklace will sit right even when you move around.
But you do not have to stop just there. Some experts also recommend factoring in the entire length of your body to ensure it is proportional. So start with your neck, and then extend to your entire body. Remember to consider factors like wrinkles and the types of tops you will wear.
2. Know Your Widths
Another essential factor when picking the right necklace size is measuring the width of your neck and torso. This will ensure that the necklace does not become a choker when you wear it and equally supports the dimensions of your lower body.
A general rule to follow when figuring your necklace size is that those 5’5 or under should pick a necklace length that ends at their collarbone. Any taller than that, you can start to go a bit longer.
3. Factor in Your Face
This one may seem weird, but factoring in your face is equally important when finding the right necklace size. For example, you will want to determine if your face is more of an oval shape versus a square or round face. If you have an oval face, you will probably be able to get away with any length of the necklace, But if you have a round face, you will want a longer necklace so that your face equally gets elongated.
4. Evaluate Your Closet
The final tip for determining your necklace size is to investigate your wardrobe. You will want to determine the types of cuts your tops have to ensure the necklace won’t get lost in your overall ensemble. For example, if you wear v-neck shirts, the length of your necklace will need to be a bit different than if you wear turtlenecks primarily.
Conclusion
Finding the right length and size of your necklace is important to keep in mind. This will ensure that you can get the maximum use of your jewelry and feel great no matter what you decide to wear for the day.