Most new parents don’t put much thought into baby wipes until the baby arrives. However, choosing the best baby wipes for your baby is essential. You want to ensure they are comfortable, but you can get the job done without messing.
Below are the features you should consider when choosing the best baby wipes. Remember, it’s not only about their sensitive bottom but also about how and how often you use them and the wipe’s overall quality. Let’s get started!
Size & Thickness
There are a lot of things in baby wipes. They're small and thin, causing more of a mess than cleaning it up. A thicker wipe is more durable, while a larger size makes cleaning easier and quicker. Having a wipe that is both thicker and larger makes the process more smoothly.
Fiber Materials
A thick wipe is great, but only if the fibers are durable and soft against your baby’s skin. In addition to being soft, you should know whether the fibers are made from sustainable resources, like plant-based VEOCEL, polyester, or recycled material. Nearly all baby wipes are made of polyester, a plastic derived from petroleum and sit in landfills. Baby wipes made of plant-based fibers are not only soft and strong but also sustainable.
Ingredients (it has)
A glance at the ingredients list should give you a good idea of whether the baby wipe is produced with high-quality ones. But, is there a long list of ingredients? You may want to look up any ingredients you don’t recognize to know what it does and why it was used. Some brands may provide the reason for their ingredients in the list, but if they don’t, you should know more about the products you will use on your baby’s skin.
Ingredients (it doesn’t have)
At the very least, you want to choose a baby wipe that doesn’t include parabens or phthalates. These ingredients are known health concerns for babies, and phthalates have been banned from all products specifically marketed for babies. If you see a baby product containing phthalates, it should be reported. Chlorine is sometimes used to make the wipes look clean and white, but the chlorine residues can be left behind. Chlorine-free wipes are often gentler on the skin.
Fragrance
Although diapering is stinky, adding scented baby wipes won’t improve it. Scented wipes can irritate sensitive skin, leading to an uncomfortable rash. An unhappy baby will let you know. Scented wipes were probably not worth it.
Unscented wipes are not the same as those that are fragrance-free. An unscented baby wipe may still include a fragrance that gives it a more neutral scent. Look for a wipe that doesn’t include fragrances at all to help prevent irritation.
Sensitive Skin Formula
Many babies have sensitive skin, so choosing products formulated for sensitivities is a safe bet. This usually means avoiding fragrances but also dyes, parabens, phthalates, latex, rubber and chlorine, plus any other ingredients that can be irritating to a newborn’s delicate skin. The best sensitive skin formulas contain very few ingredients to help avoid irritation. If you notice irritation after using a product with limited ingredients, it’s much easier to pinpoint the substance your baby is sensitive to.
Sustainable
Choosing a product designed from a renewable source, such as a plant-based fiber, helps to reduce plastic production and consumption. It also helps keep plastic out of landfills, where it sits for decades before breaking down. For example, VEOCEL is a cellulosic fabric used to make baby wipes that are thick and durable but derived from renewable wood sources, effectively cutting plastic out of the baby wipe formula.
Quantity
You are going to need a lot of baby wipes. Or, we should say that your baby will need a lot of baby wipes. You must know that you can purchase them in bulk to have plenty on hand. You shouldn’t have to order more every time you turn around. With large-sized packs and the ability to purchase multi-packs, you can save time ordering less often and save money getting high-quality baby wipes in bulk.
