Poaching is a problem that the world is facing and is one that individuals across the globe will have to join in the fight to stop. Although this can seem overwhelming, how can one person help to prevent a global problem that is annihilating wildlife and destabilizing natural ecosystems? While it is a big problem, there are very real things that you can do to help stop this kind of senseless violence that has such a horrible effect on not just the species that it targets but also the planet itself.
If you are wondering how you can help to combat poaching and help save endangered species, here is everything you need to know!
Education is Key
The first step towards helping to fight this global problem is to educate yourself. This is something you need to do if you want to take this global problem seriously. Understanding poaching affects not just wildlife, but the planet is a big part of learning how you can make a difference. While it may seem overwhelming, individuals who believe it can be done.
So this means that the problem of stopping poaching is not something that you have to take on individually. Instead, as you do your part and educate yourself and others, you can join the global movement to end this inhumane and harmful practice.
Is Poaching Something to Be Worried About?
This question needs to be answered to fully understand how vital joining the fight against poaching is. One of the greatest threats that poaching poses is threatening the planet's biodiversity. This means that it directly impacts the extinction of species that the world will never be able to get back once they are gone.
Famously endangered species like rhinos, elephants, tigers, and gorillas are under protection in conservation due to the intense persecution of their species. While some aspects like habitat destruction and climate change play a big role in species decline, poaching is a valid part of a species being threatened with extinction.
When an entire species goes extinct, it can have more than just localized effects. Not only does the world lose that species, but it can disrupt food chains and upset ecosystems. Poaching can encourage the growth of climate change. Animals play an essential role in ecosystems, helping to keep nature in balance. When certain species such as the elephant are minimized or endangered, entire ecosystems can suffer.
Use Your Money For Good
The number one reason species are the common target of poaching is their value on the black market. While there are certain situations where a species may be illegally poached for food or a needed resource, this is not typical. For example, famously endangered species such as the rhino and elephant are both heavily poached for the value of their horn and rusks, respectively.
Many of the most poached animals have incredible value on the black market, so one of the best ways that you can make a difference is not unknowingly to fuel this market. This is as simple as asking specific questions about products before purchasing them. Only do business with organizations that support the values you agree with regarding animal cruelty and poaching.
Donations
Many people may understand how poaching can affect the world but live in an environment where there aren’t many practical ways they can help stop this. This is where finding organizations invested in regions where poaching threatens local wildlife and donating to their cause is a great way to help in the fight. Unfortunately, not everyone can be on the front lines of this battle, but those who need your help keep doing it!
Keep Your Government Accountable
One of the biggest lies in poaching is that it only happens in Africa and Asia. However, poaching is a global problem that happens worldwide, and no matter where you live, you can help keep your government accountable. This may look like organizing local, state, or national level petitions to help pass legislation outlaws poaching forms and tighten down on this illegal activity.
Conclusion
The poaching problem affects the entire world, but that doesn’t mean that it’s too big for you to contribute. By educating yourself and your local community, being wise with who you financially support, and donating to organizations committed to fighting poaching, you can make a difference.