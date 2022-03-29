Ah, summer! No school, all fun in the sun, and a lifesaver for most kids who are sick of spending all their time inside! Still, having fun this summer takes some preparation on the parents’ end, and if you want to have a fun and safe time, then you need to follow these tips to help keep your children ready and happy for summer!
From places for your kids to go to ways they can all get in on the fun regardless of their age, read on for some amazing tips!
Let Them Swim In Their Own Backyard
While public pools can be fun, they can also be dirty, crowded, expensive, and way too packed whenever the summer bell rings. If you want to help your kids cool off without driving them all the way down to the pool, then buying one or two kiddle pools might help out. Kiddie pools are a safe and fun way for children to get soaked and splash around without getting whistled at by a lifeguard. Plus, they can run, splash, dive, and swim to their heart’s content without having to worry about other kids!
Coming in various colors and shapes, your children are sure to find a pool that will keep them happy and entertained during the hottest days of summer, and you can easily throw in a garden hose or maybe some type of slide into the pool for some extra fun!
Keeping Everyone Healthy
While summer can be a time for cookies, candy, hot dogs, and all manner of fun treats that might not be the healthiest, you still need to make sure your kids are living a healthy life. If they can’t eat their greens, then sometimes a fun shaped and flavored multivitamin will be the best answer for your needs. Using a kids multivitamin can give your children all the vitamins and nutrients that they need, and most of the time you get a full 30 day supply with your order.
They also are easy to eat and easy to swallow chewables, which not only makes them healthier than most vitamins for children on the market today, but they are also fun for kids of all ages! You can also try to find healthier multivitamins shaped like cartoon characters your kids like, because how many adults remember eating old Flintstone vitamins?
If you want your kids to be healthy this summer, a good multivitamin is one of the best ways for them to be!
Giant Bean Bag
Summer is all about running and jumping, isn’t it? Well, whenever your kids are tired out and want to have a sit down, then they need something fun to sit on while they rest up! A giant bean bag will fit the bill nicely because they are fun to sit on and perfect for all ages. You can get several sizes of bean bags, all in different colors and for low prices, and they are very very comfortable!
Whether you want brown fur, blue fur, or a grand design on your chair, you can have it. Plus it can also be fun to get your kids’ input on what they like and what they want in their own chairs, giving them a personal attachment and their own seat whenever the chairs finally arrive.
You’ll find a bean bag for everyone, and once you’ve had a movie night on several squishy and comfortable bean bag chairs you will never ever want to do anything different. Not for the entire summer!
Summer Is A Time For Growing Up!
Of course, summer can be a time where babies start to grow as well, and sometimes that means that the little bundles of joy will need to transition to cribs where they will be sleeping for the next while. If this summer is when you need to learn how to transition baby to crib, then you have come to the right place!
Ironically, the baby doesn’t care all that much where it sleeps! You can simply place it in the crib and then go, but for parents, here are some tips to make sure you can handle your little bundle of joy sleeping away from you.
Make sure that the crib is safe, without a lot of things that could accidentally suffocate your baby, while still being comfortable with blankets and even comfortable scents. You really don’t want to cover the crib in stuffed animals and pillows until the baby is old enough to handle them.
White noise and blackout curtains can also help with the transition and help your baby fall asleep. Then the adults will need to focus on how to sleep without the baby in the room, which can be a transition all its own!
Summer Camp! The Most Fun Part Of Summer!
Of course, for all the activities that you do at home with your children, there most certainly comes a time when you want to send them to summer camp (or they really want to go!) Summer camps can be put on by organizations such as scout groups, schools, and churches and most of them go to a cool location or have some type of theme for the duration of the camp.
If you don’t have any local organizations in your area that are putting on camps, try looking around for other options on the internet. Larger national organizations such as the YMCA and other youth-focused groups put on camps all over the United States as well. Because summer camps are loads of fun and often great places for kids to meet friends, connect with people, and have some amazing experiences, and try new things!
There are dozens of specialized camps, from camps that focus on robotics and science, to nature camps, to space camps, and your traditional bonfire and smores camp. No matter your child’s interest, you’ll find a camp they will like, and they’ll come back from that camp with stories that will last until next summer!