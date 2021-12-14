As parents get older, several challenges and opportunities may arise within families. Of course, neither parents nor their adult children should assume that ill-health is an inevitable consequence of aging, but it's a good idea to put some plans in place in case of illness or injury. Families may also want to think about how the situation changes their relationships and how they can continue to maintain those relationships. The tips below are all crucial points to keep in mind.
Financial factors
Adult children usually want to know that their parents are not suffering financially as they get older. At the same time, some parents of adult children may prefer to be very private about their financial situation. How much this can be discussed will vary significantly based on family dynamics. Still, it is generally a helpful conversation because most adult children would not want their parents to struggle with money at this point in their lives.
At the same time, adult children may also have financial challenges that they need to prioritize. They might also want to review a guide on filial responsibility laws and find out whether they have any obligations to support their parents and vice versa. These obligations and the enforcement of the laws vary from state to state.
Changing relationships
One of the problematic elements of this stage of life is that some older adults may be very independent. However, there may be something of a role reversal in other families in which they need more care from their adult children. This can be tough on all parties. It can be challenging for older people to accept any diminished capacity, and it can be challenging for younger people to start to grasp that their parents may not be as capable as they once were.
Ideally, conversations about this possibility would begin earlier in life before families find themselves in this type of situation. And there are questions concerning retirement years to ask yourself as the older adult about how you want them to look that should be handled in advance of your actual readiness. Unfortunately, however, this often does not happen, and in that case, everyone involved should try to proceed with sensitivity.
Maintaining relationships
In some families, everyone may be healthy, financially solvent and independent, but this can mean that a little more work is necessary to maintain family relationships, mainly if households are far apart. This becomes even more challenging when both couples have parents who live in different faraway places. As a result, holidays and vacations can often start to seem like an ongoing contest in which one side of the family or the other wins.
Yet another layer of complication is introduced when grandchildren, who at various stages through their childhood and teenage years may prefer one set of grandparents to the other or might not want to spend time with family at all. Video calls can be an excellent way to keep in touch that helps foster connection more than phone calls. As with other issues, communication is the place to start. This does not guarantee that there still won't be hurt feelings, but it might be possible to come to some compromises within the family that make everyone feel appreciated.