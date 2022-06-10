Good sleep is essential to our minds, bodies, and overall health. If you’re having trouble falling asleep and want to drift off faster, there are many ways to achieve this. For instance, essential oils diffused from a sleep patch, breathing techniques, and nightly routine changes can aid in falling asleep faster. Without a total of eight to ten hours a night, our bodies are at risk for metabolic changes, decreases in brain function, and immune system deficiencies. So whether you’re five or fifty years old, it is vital that we can have regular sleep patterns to optimize your daily health.
Want to know more? Read on to see seven simple tips for a good night’s rest.
1. Temperature matters
Research shows that 70 degrees Fahrenheit is usually the optimal temperature for a peaceful night of sleep. Of course, this varies from person to person, but the lesson is to find the most comfortable temperature for you. Since body temperature changes as we fall asleep, the temperature of your sleep environment does matter. You can also try to take a hot bath or shower before bed to relax the muscles and prepare your body for sleep. As you lie down, your body temperature will decrease, which can signal your brain that you’re ready for bed.
2. Breathing techniques
Dr. Andrew Weil popularized a simple yet effective breathing method that can aid the body in relaxation called the 4-7-8 breathing technique. It’s based on an ancient yoga practice called pranayama and is commonly used in meditation. The instructions are below:
- Take a deep breath in for four seconds
- Hold your breath for seven seconds
- Exhale for eight seconds
The goal is to lessen anxiety and help you sleep faster by relaxing the nervous system.
3. Essential oils
Smell can be extremely effective in relaxing the mind before bed. Scents such as lavender, marjoram, mandarin, jasmine, and chamomile, are the most common in sleep aids. There are many ways to receive the benefits of essential oils. For instance, sleep patches that stick to your pillow, pajamas, or bed frame, diffuse certain oils in the air throughout the night, so it is a constant relaxing reminder. There are also different types of essential oil diffusers out there that can disperse these calming smells and help your brain wind down.
4. Turn off electronics before bed.
It’s recommended that you don’t use electronics at least two hours before bedtime. This is because electronic devices emit blue light, which has been known to reduce melatonin production in our bodies. Melatonin is a natural hormone that significantly contributes to our circadian rhythm, which keeps our bodies on a 24-hour loop aligned with sunrise and sunset. Blue light suppresses melatonin, tricking our minds into thinking it’s day when it’s dark outside. So if you need to use your devices late in the evening, consider using blue light glasses. There are even apps on the market that block blue light from your phone.
5. Limit caffeine before bedtime
Caffeine is reported to be consumed by 90% of the U.S. population. Many people start their day with a cup of coffee to fight fatigue and stimulate alertness in the morning. However, caffeine, whether from coffee, soda, or an energy drink, can seriously affect your sleep health. Essentially, caffeine stimulates the nervous system, which is helpful during the day but can cause restlessness during the evening. Caffeine can remain in the bloodstream for 6–8 hours. As a result, consuming large amounts of caffeine after 3–4 p.m. is not recommended, especially if you’re sensitive to caffeine or have trouble sleeping. Instead, consider drinking teas without caffeine, such as chamomile or peppermint, that promote relaxation.
6. Avoid long daytime naps.
You might be having trouble going to sleep. A short power nap can be helpful to rejuvenate the body, but going into deep sleep can negatively impact how you sleep at night. Since our circadian rhythm follows a natural rhythm, taking lengthy naps can signal you have slept enough. On the other hand, naps longer than two hours can cause poor nighttime sleep quality and sleep deprivation.
7. Exercise regularly
You’re probably no stranger to the advice that having a regular exercise routine is beneficial to our health. The same goes for sleep since exercise increases serotonin production and lessens cortisol, the stress hormone, in the body. But it’s not just how much you exercise but also when you exercise. So make sure to set your routine during the day—preferably in the morning—to increase the quality and duration of your sleep.